Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County to host Emergency Rental Assistance Program events

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - If you are a resident of Clayton County, have been impacted by COVID-19 and now need assistance paying rent, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) is hosting an event on Nov. 19 just for you. GMEN and representatives from various county organizations teamed up to hold an...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb commissioner asks state to help pay for MARTA expansions

DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw introduced a resolution on Nov. 15 at a DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting requesting that the state of Georgia’s budget include funding to annually support the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) system. According to Bradshaw’s resolution, MARTA is the largest mass transportation...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Construction at Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
RUTLEDGE, GA
11Alive

Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Animal Control hosting offsite adoption event

McDONOUGH — Henry County Animal Care and Control is hosting its first ever offsite adoption event this Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Red Hawk Baseball Complex in McDonough. Dogs available for adoption at the event will have a $80 adoption fee for that day...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Freezing nights, DeKalb County emergency warming centers open

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - For the next few nights, the FOX 5 Storm Team says Georgians could experience temperatures as low as the high 20s. To prepare for this frigid wave of weather, DeKalb County has plans to open a few emergency warming centers from Nov. 16 until Nov. 18.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Yellow River bridge on Access Road reopens to traffic

COVINGTON — The bridge spanning the Yellow River on Access Road reopened Thursday afternoon after work to replace it was completed. The bridge had been closed since Oct. 18, 2021, when work began to dismantle it. The day after work began, a span of the bridge collapsed, killing one construction worker and seriously injuring another.
COVINGTON, GA
11Alive

11Alive

