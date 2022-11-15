Read full article on original website
Community concerns arise as police recover 3 bodies within 5 months near Canton river, authorities say
CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department is addressing community concerns Friday after skeletal remains were found near the Etowah River in Canton; it's the third body discovered in the area within the span of five months, according to police. Canton Police said Friday that one died of drowning,...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County to host Emergency Rental Assistance Program events
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - If you are a resident of Clayton County, have been impacted by COVID-19 and now need assistance paying rent, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) is hosting an event on Nov. 19 just for you. GMEN and representatives from various county organizations teamed up to hold an...
MARTA advances plan for rapid bus line for Clayton County
MARTA has taken another step toward creating a rapid bus line on a key transit corridor in Clayton and Fulton counties.
Clayton County residents can now apply in-person for rental assistance program
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County residents impacted by COVID-19 can now apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. The county and its partners will help people complete applications and upload the required documents onsite. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb commissioner asks state to help pay for MARTA expansions
DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw introduced a resolution on Nov. 15 at a DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting requesting that the state of Georgia’s budget include funding to annually support the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) system. According to Bradshaw’s resolution, MARTA is the largest mass transportation...
Construction at Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
Police: Dispute leaves 1 dead in shooting at Clayton County residence
A person was fatally shot at a Clayton County residence on Saturday afternoon, according to police....
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley leaving district
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who won praise from residents for keeping buildings closed durin...
Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat
KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County moves forward with requiring surveillance cameras at convenience stores
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A proposal to have all convenience stores in DeKalb County be required to have surveillance cameras is one step closer to becoming a reality. The measure made it out of committed on Thursday afternoon. The proposal is aimed at cutting down on violent crime at high-risk...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Animal Control hosting offsite adoption event
McDONOUGH — Henry County Animal Care and Control is hosting its first ever offsite adoption event this Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Red Hawk Baseball Complex in McDonough. Dogs available for adoption at the event will have a $80 adoption fee for that day...
Nearly 50 bullet casings found in parking lot of metro Atlanta Kroger
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Almost 50 bullets were fired in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood on Friday night. A large portion of the parking lot had been blocked off with police tape. Several windows of Kroger, a nearby ice cream shop,...
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
Residents to be without water after massive sinkholes open in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Residents could be without water for days after massive sinkholes opened up on their street. A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed...
Large truck swallowed by South Fulton sinkhole, road closed 'indefinitely,' officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed "indefinitely" as they make repairs and investigate further. They said the water lines are managed...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
fox5atlanta.com
Freezing nights, DeKalb County emergency warming centers open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - For the next few nights, the FOX 5 Storm Team says Georgians could experience temperatures as low as the high 20s. To prepare for this frigid wave of weather, DeKalb County has plans to open a few emergency warming centers from Nov. 16 until Nov. 18.
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Yellow River bridge on Access Road reopens to traffic
COVINGTON — The bridge spanning the Yellow River on Access Road reopened Thursday afternoon after work to replace it was completed. The bridge had been closed since Oct. 18, 2021, when work began to dismantle it. The day after work began, a span of the bridge collapsed, killing one construction worker and seriously injuring another.
