ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 6

Related
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday to concede in the Arizona Senate race, joining other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, however, had not conceded a day after The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs. “There were obviously a lot of problems with this election, but there is no path forward,” Masters wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. He did not specify the problems, but has previously complained about long lines at polling places and a problem with ballot printers at about a third of the vote centers in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix. Masters said “Republicans are the underdogs now,” saying he attracted millions in opposition spending by antagonizing Democrats, the media, big tech firms and “woke corporations.” Republicans need to rethink the way they run campaigns, he said.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Aztec

Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast

With less than 10 percent of the estimated vote left to count in Arizona’s governor race, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by 24,772 raw votes as of Monday afternoon — just 1 percentage point. Lake is expected to further close Hobbs’s lead, but the Republican’s path...
ARIZONA STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election

The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
LEA COUNTY, NM
arizonasuntimes.com

Ahead in the Polls, Kari Lake Tests New Theme: Don’t Let America Become California

Ahead in the polls and garnering national attention, Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is teasing a new message that could catch on for conservatives in 2024: California is the evil empire for freedom-loving Americans. “We’re not interested in those liberal, leftist California-style policies in Arizona,” Lake said on Friday...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy