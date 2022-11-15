Read full article on original website
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
Democrat Abrams ran for governor 4 years ago but narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. This year, she lost by a larger margin. Analysts are uncertain whether it was her message or political party.
Legal Action Threatened Against Arizona in Response to General Election Issues
While speaking on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s WarRoom, Catherine Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips of True the Vote said they plan on fighting the results of the Arizona 2022 general election. “Now is the time to fight. It’s not wait until the end of 2023 into the...
Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday to concede in the Arizona Senate race, joining other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, however, had not conceded a day after The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs. “There were obviously a lot of problems with this election, but there is no path forward,” Masters wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. He did not specify the problems, but has previously complained about long lines at polling places and a problem with ballot printers at about a third of the vote centers in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix. Masters said “Republicans are the underdogs now,” saying he attracted millions in opposition spending by antagonizing Democrats, the media, big tech firms and “woke corporations.” Republicans need to rethink the way they run campaigns, he said.
Midterm Election Results in California
Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican...
Results: Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial election
Arizona's gubernatorial race was one of the closest and most contentious in the nation.
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Here are the latest numbers in Arizona races that remain undecided
There are still a few political races undecided a week out of Election Day. Here's the latest count on Nov. 14, 2022.
Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast
With less than 10 percent of the estimated vote left to count in Arizona’s governor race, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by 24,772 raw votes as of Monday afternoon — just 1 percentage point. Lake is expected to further close Hobbs’s lead, but the Republican’s path...
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
Ahead in the Polls, Kari Lake Tests New Theme: Don’t Let America Become California
Ahead in the polls and garnering national attention, Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is teasing a new message that could catch on for conservatives in 2024: California is the evil empire for freedom-loving Americans. “We’re not interested in those liberal, leftist California-style policies in Arizona,” Lake said on Friday...
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Former Governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney, Lists His Luxurious Utah Cabin for Sale for Almost $12M
Mitt Romney has served as a Junior Senator for Utah since 2019; however, he is most known in New England for his time as Governor of Massachusetts from 2003-2007. Similar to his time in Massachusetts, his time in Utah is coming to an end. With that, the former governor is selling his nearly 12 million dollar estate.
