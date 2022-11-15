ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hits parts of New York, Pa.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo,...
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Taylor Swift ticket woes investigated by Pa., other attorneys general

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Even slim majorities can cause legislative mayhem | Mark S. Singel

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives came down to a single race that was decided by less than 30 votes. The battle for the 151st seat in Montgomery County saw Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato unseat incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by sifting through provisional ballots to eke out the win. As of this writing, there are lingering legal challenges and possible follow-up actions by the courts or the county election officials. Still, the House Democrats have taken control of that body with the absolute bare minimum of 102 members.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy