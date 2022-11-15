Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives came down to a single race that was decided by less than 30 votes. The battle for the 151st seat in Montgomery County saw Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato unseat incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by sifting through provisional ballots to eke out the win. As of this writing, there are lingering legal challenges and possible follow-up actions by the courts or the county election officials. Still, the House Democrats have taken control of that body with the absolute bare minimum of 102 members.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO