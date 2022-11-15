Read full article on original website
Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case
An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping
A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
Attorney General Nessel re-issues video warning of consequences of school threats
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is re-issuing her video that explains the consequences of making threats against schools, following a recent increase in incidents in Oakland County and around the state. “A recent increase in threats of violence have been reported at Michigan schools,” Nessel said in a statement Thursday,...
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes
A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
Sentencing date scheduled for teen killer of Pontiac couple, 2018 shootings happened over plan to steal marijuana
A Pontiac man convicted nearly four years ago for the shooting deaths of a couple that reportedly happened during a robbery of marijuana has a sentencing date. Jordan Garcia-Tinoco, who was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he was involved in the murder of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34, is to be sentenced March 1, 2023 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant. An earlier sentencing date was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the courthouse and other matters, but at last it appears the case is clearly headed to conclusion.
Blue shift continues for Oakland Co. commission
Ajay Raman will take his 14th District county commission seat as a Democrat in January, and says he plans to listen and learn as much as he can in his new job. He is one of two first-timers on a county commission that has, over the last decade, gradually shifted from strongly and traditionally Republican to a solid Democratic majority. Redistricting and the Nov. 8 election shifted what had been an 11-10 Democratic-Republican split to a 13-6 Democratic majority. The commission has a fairly long-standing tradition of bipartisanship, with few exceptions. That may not change in 2023.
Woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook coach Ben Jones
Sentencing was handed down recently to a Huntington Woods woman for a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach. Wendy Bass, 56, made a deal with prosecutors last month, pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death that ended the life of Benjamin Jones, 30, of Royal Oak on Aug. 19. 2020. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 20 and beyond
• Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or work in Oakland County and who are under 40, may apply for this prestigious award program at www.oakgov.com/40under40. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes...
Pontiac man dies in crash on icy roadway
Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are blaming icy roads as a factor in Pontiac resident Nicholas Miner’s death Thursday morning. He was 30. Minor was on a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle, headed east on Montcalm near Glenwood just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the vehicle, according to police. The motorcycle hit a curb, ejecting Minor, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident
A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
Madison Heights-based Puff Cannabis giving away 1700 turkeys
Madison Heights-based Puff Cannabis Company announced it is giving away more than 1700 turkeys to people in need for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday, according to a press release. Turkeys will be given away on a first- come, first- serve basis, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. Upcoming turkey...
Police: 3 Ford Expeditions stolen from Troy dealership; other theft and damage reported
Thieves made off with three vehicles from a Troy automobile dealership recently, police said. According to the Troy Police Department, Dean Sellers Ford reported someone stole a 2022 Ford Explorer and two 2019 Ford Expeditions from the dealership lot. Also, wheels and tires were stolen from six vehicles, and a moonroof on another Expedition was smashed.
Holiday activities, tree lightings and parades happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of upcoming activities and events to ring in the holiday season, including tree lightings, holiday light displays, parades and visits with Santa. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. Auburn Hills. • Annual Tree Lighting: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2, at the...
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
Elementary school in Rochester hosts Veterans Day celebration and parade
Delta Kelly Elementary School in Rochester hosted a Veterans Day celebration and parade, as part of a Rochester Community Schools district-wide Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 7. The North Oakland VFW Post 334 Honor Guard lead the parade in the bus loop on the school campus. Walking in the parade...
Macomb photography showcased in new Anton Art Center exhibit
A new exhibition of photography taken in Macomb County by Michigan residents will be on display in the Anton Art Center’s Petitpren Community Gallery through Dec. 23. The exhibition features the top 20 photos submitted during the first four years of the center’s “As Scene in Macomb” photo contest— an annual calendar photography competition open to Michigan residents. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. More information at theartcenter.org, 586-469-8666.
Helping hands: Pontiac Home Depot helps brighten holidays for residents of Grace Centers of Hope village
Pontiac Home Depot employee volunteers helped brighten the holiday season for residents enrolled in the Grace Centers of Hope After-Care Program by hanging thousands of white Christmas lights on 12 homes in Little Grace Village in Pontiac, Nov. 17. The volunteers also gave Christmas gifts to the families living in...
