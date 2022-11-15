ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
Rolling Stone

Everything From Apple Watches to Ninja Air Fryers Are on Sale For Target’s Week of Black Friday Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a good Black Friday deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check. Target says shoppers can expect hundreds of Black Friday sales this year in-store, online at Target.com and through the Target app, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys — and that’s without counting its clearance section. We found a few that already stand out, and our criteria for the best...
IGN

PlayStation Black Friday Deals Have Officially Started: Today's Best PS5 Offers

Black Friday sales have officially kicked off for PlayStation owners across all retailers, and there's already an absolute slew of impressive deals to check out. This includes huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, games, headsets, and plenty more, so check out all our favourite PS5 Black Friday deals just below here.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
TechRadar

Amazon Black Friday sale dates announced - and upcoming deals revealed

Amazon has confirmed the dates for its Black Friday sales in both the US and the UK for 2022. Given how we've seen loads of Black Friday deals earlier than ever before at many retailers this year, it will not shock you to hear that both events will start before the day itself at the mega-retailer.
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday

You used to have to wait until Black Friday to snag significant deals across Lodge skillets, vacuums, bedding, and other covetable categories—whether shopping for yourself or for this season’s gifts. In early October, Amazon loudly slashed prices for its Prime Early Access Sale, then quietly started reducing rates afterwards across bestselling items.
People

15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8

Score up to 69 percent off customer-loved home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty presents Gift-giving is fun and all, but it can also get expensive quickly. That's why taking advantage of major shopping events like Black Friday is crucial during this time of year — and right now, thousands of top-rated gifts are already marked down at Amazon for less than $50. If your holiday shopping list is longer than usual or you're looking for smaller-ticket items to give acquaintances like coworkers or holiday party hosts, these under-$50 items...

