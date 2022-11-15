ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Macy's, BJ's Wholesale, Kohl's and Others

Macy's (M) – Macy's stock leaped 9.6% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue. Same-store sales fell less than expected and the company also raised its earnings outlook. BJ's Wholesale (BJ) – BJ's added 2.4% in premarket trading after beating analyst forecasts on both the...
Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences

Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
Jim Cramer Says ‘Exhausted' Sellers Are Behind the Market's Strength

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that stocks have largely stayed resilient lately because the investors remaining in the market are there to stay. "People don't want to trade, they just want to own and own and own some more," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that stocks...
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
FTX Will Sell Or Restructure Global Empire, CEO Says

FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity

BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
John Malone Says He's Skeptical of Ad-Supported Content as Netflix, Disney Roll Out Ad Tiers

Liberty Media Chairman John Malone told CNBC he's doubtful that adding commercials to long-form streaming content would help media companies be successful in the long run. "I'm a little skeptical as to how many people do save a few bucks or are going to be willing to tolerate ads in what I would call long-form entertainment programming," Malone said in a recorded interview with CNBC's David Faber that aired Thursday.
Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount

GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...

