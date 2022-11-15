Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
CNBC
Walmart and Target’s quarterly results lay bare the retailers' stark differences
Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. The rival...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
CNBC
Average 401(k) balances plunged 23% year-over-year due to market volatility, Fidelity says
Retirement account balances sank for the third quarter in a row, according to Fidelity's analysis. Despite wild market swings, most savers kept their contribution rate steady, Fidelity also found. Months of market swings have taken a heavy toll on retirement savers. The average 401(k) balance sank for the third consecutive...
CNBC
Jeff Bezos says 'it's really hard' to give away money, while MacKenzie Scott announces $2 billion in donations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune in his lifetime, saying that "it's really hard" to give away large sums of money in effective ways. The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott published a Medium blog...
CNBC
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block
Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
CNBC
Jim Cramer says ‘exhausted’ sellers are behind the market’s strength
CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that stocks have largely stayed resilient lately because the investors remaining in the market are there to stay. "The sellers are exhausted. The remaining shareholders, they may just be in it for the long haul. That's why so much money's in index funds. People don't want to trade. They just want to own and own and own some more," he said.
CNBC
Options Action: Energy markets
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's fueling the energy markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Carter Worth, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon on earnings
Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's expectations. Dillon also discusses the health of the U.S. consumer amid high inflation and Adidas' decision to drop its partnership with Ye following his antisemitic remarks. "Our customer proved to be very resilient," Dillon tells CNBC regarding the quarter.
CNBC
Here are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why
At the Investing Club, we generally try to keep our portfolio to around 30 stocks, give or take a few. Currently, we have 32. Anything much more than that becomes too unwieldy and prevents us from doing the daily homework that's needed to manage a successful portfolio. In light of Thursday's "Monthly Meeting," we wanted to identify what we consider our 10 core holdings of the 32.
CNBC
What happened to BlackBerry?
For years, BlackBerry was the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. After failing to adjust to the rapidly-changing industry and falling to competitors like Apple and Google, the company pivoted to an entirely new direction. Now, it's focused solely on software and cybersecurity — trying to leave the iconic cellphones in the past. CNBC visited BlackBerry's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Center and interviewed CEO John Chen to see what the company is up to now.
The Yachting World Has Been Slow to Embrace Fractional Ownership—Here’s Why
As a concept, fractional yachting makes sense: Shared ownership via a management company means lower costs, no maintenance or crew worries and (best case) a pleasant, turnkey experience. But the model has never found the foothold in yachting that it has in business aviation, which boasts a US fractional fleet of around 830 aircraft, ranging from $3 million light jets to $65 million Gulfstream G650s. Yachting, by contrast, has fewer than two dozen fractional vessels, most under 70 feet, owned by only a couple of companies. As for superyachts over 100 feet, there are only six. “It’s a logical business model...
CNBC
How to play tech now, with the 'Halftime Report' investment committee
The traders discuss the best way to play tech stocks right now. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Bryn Talkington, Josh Brown, Jim Lebenthal and Michael Farr.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on FTX collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and what it means for the crypto industry. Zhao also breaks down what FTX's bankruptcy will mean for potential crypto regulation and addresses reports of money laundering through Binance. "It was pretty clear pretty soon that there was misappropriation of user funds," Zhao tells CNBC.
CNBC
New FTX CEO scorches SBF in bankruptcy filing, and celebrities sued over FTX ads: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Stéphane Ouellette, the CEO of FRNT Financial, discusses the potential contagion risks following FTX's collapse.
CNBC
Amid mass layoffs, the Big Tech dream job is losing its luster
For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
CNBC
Will holiday shopping pick up or go cold? Here are both sides of the issue
The holiday shopping season officially begins next week, and there are mixed signals on whether consumers will open up their wallets in a slow economy. Will spending pick up or fall short? CNBC's Jon Fortt joins 'Squawk Box' with both sides of the argument.
CNBC
Crypto firm Multicoin expects contagion from FTX to wipe out many trading firms in coming weeks
Multicoin Capital, one of the top crypto venture firms, told investors in a letter on Thursday that FTX's collapse will cause additional failures. "Many trading firms will be wiped out and shut down," the letter said. Because of its writedown of assets on FTX and the broader drop in crypto,...
CNBC
Emoji for expenses, penthouses and slipshod accounting: The most damning details from new FTX CEO's report
Earlier Thursday, FTX CEO John Ray III filed a declaration with the United States Bankruptcy Court for Delaware, the latest in the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Ray, who helped shepherd Enron through its own bankruptcy, minced no words about the state of the company or...
CNBC
November Monthly Meeting: Cramer reveals the 10 core holdings for this uncertain market
Coming off the S&P 500's biggest week in months, Jim looks ahead to what's next as the Fed continues its battle against inflation. The Federal Reserve signaled we are not out of the woods yet, but stocks started to rally in October on hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance on hiking interest rates. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks make sense of this earnings season and map out the road ahead.
