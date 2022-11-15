Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Michael “Mike” Lee Pepmeier
Michael “Mike” Lee Pepmeier, 63, died at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Mike was born on Jan. 27, 1959, in Vincennes, the son of Robert L. “Bob” and Barbara (Richter) Pepmeier. Mike attended Hillcrest Schools and was...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
wamwamfm.com
Christina Lynn Russell
Christina Lynn Russell, 53, of Petersburg, passed away November 14, 2022 after a long hard fought battle against cancer. She was born December 29, 1968 to Leo Wesley and Evelyn (Furman) Woods in Washington, IN. Chris worked in EMS and was the assistant manager at the Petersburg Casey’s for many years. She was baptized on July 5, 2020.
wamwamfm.com
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
wamwamfm.com
Gettin’ In The Know With Greg Bateman
This week on Gettin in the Know with Greg Bateman Sunday at 8:30am, our guest will be Kindra Hovis, Superintendent of Shoals Schools. Hovis says one of the programs Shoals is very proud of is the State Champion Robotics Team. Hovis also said that in the last four years, Shoals...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Athena Lynn Traylor
Local Artist, Athena Lynn Traylor, 60, of Bedford, passed away at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital. Born April 22, 1962, in Martinsville, she was the daughter of Milbren and Sherrie (Brandenburg) Traylor. She was a K-9 Coiffurist. Survivors include a daughter, Jillian Burton...
Linton falls to Mater Dei in semi-state
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners fall to Evansville Mater Dei 51 to 28. The Miners fall just short of punching a ticket to the state finals next weekend. Mater Dei got out to a big lead in the first half, leading 24 to 0 at one point in the 2nd quarter. However, Linton […]
14news.com
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
wamwamfm.com
Brian L. Wade
Brian L. Wade, 56, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1966 to George “Bob” and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Wade in Washington, Indiana. He attended school at Bedford North Lawrence and Shoals High School. Brian worked as a Truck Driver for many years. On June 11, 1988 he married Barbaretta Daniel and she survives.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ava Lynn Hall
Ava Lynn Hall, 65, of Springville, passed away at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her. Born August 22, 1957, in New Albany, IN, she was the daughter of Elmer Eugene Harris and Donna (Beals) Harris Kidd. She retired from the housekeeping department at Dunn Memorial Hospital. She loved animals, flowers, and spending time with family and friends. She was of the Christian faith.
wevv.com
Family moves into new home after Princeton house explosion
It’s the third house explosion to rock the Tri-State this year. This one, in Princeton, displaced several families just before the holidays. Chris Greenwood and her family were longtime residents of the home on Hart and Clark Street. She tells 44News she was watching TV in her living room when the explosion took place.
14news.com
Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion
Sheriff's Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
WTHI
Terre Haute teacher honored as an "Outstanding Educator"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning. Josh Lee teaches math at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was selected as a 2022 McDonald's Outstanding Educator. The local McDonald's restaurants started this program three years ago to honor standout educators in...
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
14news.com
EPD: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a car accident. According to Evansville Police, 43-year-old Bruce Adams was involved in a car accident on East Riverside Drive. The accident caused Adams to flip the car on the road. While on...
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
vincennespbs.org
VPD welcome new officer to their ranks
Vincennes’ newest police officer was sworn in on Monday. Rockie Officer Johnathan Murray took his oath before Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday’s Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting. The Police Department reports Murray has been conducting officer ride-alongs and will start his field training in the...
