977wmoi.com
Local SWCD Conservation Christmas Party Slated for December 9th
The local Soil and Water Conservation District will host their Conservation Christmas party on Friday, December 9th at the Village Bean in Roseville, shares Resource Conservationist Shawnee Sheehan:. “We are going to have a cocktail hour from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, 5:30 dinner, and 6 pm to 7 pm there...
977wmoi.com
November is Diabetes Awareness Month
November is Diabetes Awareness month. Labs and tests are conducted daily at the Warren County Health Department with discounted labs offered in April and October yearly, says Administrator Jenna Link:. “April and October we always do our lab specials and an A1c, which is an easy screening for diabetes. You...
977wmoi.com
Rock Island Police Urges Drivers To Be Careful Warming Up Vehicles
The Rock Island Police Department is urging drivers to be careful when warming up their vehicles. Officers recovered two stolen vehicles yesterday, with one crashing into a tree. A 12-year-old was taken into custody after being identified as the driver of one of the stolen cars. Authorities say thieves are prowling around the Quad Cities looking for cars that are warming up to steal.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Passes $17 Million Budget
The Warren County Board has approved their $17 million budget for 2023, explains board member Dave Jenks:. “We have a total budget of around $17 million, which is a large number, but we have a lot of things that the money goes to and runs the county and also some other committees. We have a General budget of almost $4 million. We are getting along real good on money right now. As you know with inflation and where it is at 8 percent or more, that raises prices on everything and right along with that it raises the tax on everything. Our taxes coming into the county through the Replacement Tax, Income Tax, Supplemental Sales Tax, have been going up and so right now we have a surplus in our General Fund.”
977wmoi.com
Supporting Chargers Athletics is More than Just Giving
Carl Sandburg College is currently in the midst of their 70 for Sandburg fall campaign to raise $70,000 for Chargers athletics programs, which Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson says this is more than a giving campaign:. “This is much more than a giving campaign. It is really a chance for...
977wmoi.com
Roger Lee Barron
Roger Lee Barron, 73, of Monmouth, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL. He was born August 26, 1949 in Galesburg, the son of Martin and Shirley (Gillette) Barron. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. He married Evelyn Payne on December...
977wmoi.com
Marilyn Ann Evans
Marilyn Ann Evans, age 90, formerly of Monmouth, Illinois passed away in the early morning hours of Friday November 11, 2022 at the Accent Care Hospice in Largo, Florida. Marilyn was born on December 13, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of William and Rhoda Wolford. Marilyn was raised in Biggsville and later in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1949. She then attended Monmouth College. Marilyn married Richard Eugene “Shorty” Evans on December 17, 1950 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2019. Marilyn was the Warren County Schools Director of Food Services for 14 years. She and her husband were members of First United Methodist Church in Monmouth. Marilyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Monmouth Hospital Auxiliary, a girl scout in her younger years, and a great Mom. Surviving her is her daughter, Deborah (Terry) Sterling of Seminole, Florida and three sons, Michael (Carol) Evans of Girard, Kansas, Patrick (Nina) Evans of Henderson Nevada, and Scott (Tari) Evans of Normal, Illinois, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard “Shorty” Evans, her sister Barbara Hensley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and three great grandchildren.
977wmoi.com
Thomas George Kelly
Thomas George Kelly, 59, of Roseville Illinois, passed away on November 16, 2022 due to complications from surgery. Tom was born on March 8, 1963, to George and Lois Kelly in Avon, Illinois. After Tom graduated from Roseville High School in 1981, he went on to study Diesel Mechanics at Parkland College.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titan Girls Basketball Claims ROWVA/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament
The Monmouth-Roseville Titan girls basketball squad claims the ROWVA/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament for the second consecutive year with a 70-39 win over the West Central Heat. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
A. Elaine Smith
A. Elaine Smith, 89, formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Resthave Home of Whiteside County in Morrison, Illinois. She was born July 22, 1933 in Galesburg, the daughter of Ernest W. and Maefra Mae (Simpson) Larsen. She married Frederick “Fred” H. Smith on April 3, 1955 at the Abingdon Christian Church. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Richard (Dolorise) Larsen and one nephew, Jon Larsen.
977wmoi.com
Carl Sandburg College Scholarship Applications Now Open
Carl Sandburg College Foundation Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year as well as the Sampson Promise and now open. Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson explains changes to the Sampson Promise scholarship will begin next school year for those eligible students:. “A couple of things to note for this year...
977wmoi.com
Four BIG Games on the PCSN Over the Weekend!!
Big weekend of local sports on the PCSN this weekend!!. Hear the I8FA state championship football game between the (12-0) West Central Heat and the (10-2) Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio Clippers on Sunny 97.7 WMOI. Kickoff is at 7:00, with Casey Grant and Ron Grant’s pregame show starting at 6:40. Also on...
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm Girls Basketball Gets New Era Started Under First-Year Head Coach Chris Olson
The United Red Storm girls basketball team has started their season off by splitting a pair of games in the ROWVA/Ridgwood tournament this week. They cruised to a win on Monday over Monmouth-Roseville’s JV squad 42-10, but fell to Abingdon-Avon 54-38 on Tuesday. First year Head Coach Chris Olson, appearing on the WRAM morning show, praised his team for the many positives they displayed in their first two games.
977wmoi.com
Scots Outlast Red Devils in Overtime on Wednesday
MONMOUTH, ILL. (11/16/2022) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team had to work into overtime on Wednesday, but they came away with their first win of the season, 59-54 at Eureka College. After leading by as many as 14 in the second half, the Scots sent the game to overtime with nine seconds remaining and won the extra period 12-7 to win the game.
977wmoi.com
Lawrence Named MVP, Scots Win First-Ever Lakefront Bowl 45-20
MONMOUTH, ILL. (11/19/2022) Playing in the first-ever Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl, the Monmouth College football team took control of the game early and knocked off Concordia Wisconsin 45-20 on Saturday at Raabe Field. Devin Lawrence (Hawthorne, Florida) scored three touchdowns and topped 100 rushing yards to be named Lakefront Bowl MVP as the Scots finish the season 9-2. With snow on the field in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, both teams punted on their first drive. All-Conference punter Addison Fletcher (Monmouth, Illinois) blasted his first punt over 50 yards to pin CUW inside the 10=yard line. The Falcons fumbled on third down but recovered on their own 12 before punting for a second time. Monmouth blocked the punt but touched the ball beyond the line of scrimmage and couldn’t corral the ball as CUW recovered the ball for a new set of downs.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Orion Chargers Girls Basketball on 11-18-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Orion Chargers in the semifinals of the ROWVA/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament at Alwood High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
West Central Outlasts Amboy, Captures First I8FA State Football Championship
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. In front of a packed April Zorn Memorial Stadium at the campus of Monmouth College, the West Central Heat took on the Clippers of the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio high school coop. Fresh off a dramatic last second win at Polo on the back of a Kaiden Droste 26 yard touchdown run, West Central battled with the 4 seeded Clippers all night long, but won the back and fourth, outlasting Amboy 44-36 and completing their season with a perfect 13-0 record.
