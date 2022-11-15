ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County

Dr. Kelly Kries presented as this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Charles Coates, longtime Bowling Green City Manager, passes away. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. Updated: 13 hours ago. The latest news and weather. Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Former Bowling Green city manager passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads

In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wcluradio.com

Linda Jane Cook

Linda Jane Cook, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired bus driver for Allen County Schools and a daughter of the late Colby Georgie Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry. She is...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence

GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Bobby Joe Hatcher

Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Evon A. Rajewich Sr.

Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence. Evon was born in Winner, SD and grew up in Indio, CA. He began his roofing career in Illinois, where he served as president of the United Slate, Tile and Composition Roofers, Damp and Waterproof Workers Association, during which he was instrumental in implementing a pension program which is still in effect today. After moving to Kentucky, he continued his roofing career at Western Kentucky University from which he retired. He was a son of the late Clarence Albert Rajewich and Lucille Kahler Rajewich Fenner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Elmore Rajewich; a son, Joseph Dean Rajewich; and a sister, Margie Lewis.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Jessie Ray White

Jessie Ray White, age 40, of Summer Shade passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1982 in Glasgow to Greg White and Debbie Coomer White, both of whom survive. He enjoyed training and working with horses and mules.
SUMMER SHADE, KY
wcluradio.com

Betty Ann Jackson

Betty Ann Jackson, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at her son, Ricky’s house. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear, and stepdaughter of the late Mae Spear.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Mary Lou England

Mary Lou England, 76, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16th, at her home. Mary Lou was born in Monroe County, KY on February 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Loraine (Murray) and Frank Goad. On November 9, 1967, she married Harlin England, who survives, of Gamaliel, KY.
GAMALIEL, KY
WBKO

UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash

Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
NELSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy