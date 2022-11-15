Read full article on original website
WBKO
Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County
Dr. Kelly Kries presented as this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Charles Coates, longtime Bowling Green City Manager, passes away. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The...
WBKO
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
WBKO
Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
WBKO
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
wvih.com
Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads
In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride near Louisville. Keep reading to learn more.
wcluradio.com
Linda Jane Cook
Linda Jane Cook, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired bus driver for Allen County Schools and a daughter of the late Colby Georgie Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry. She is...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
WBKO
Burkesville anonymous donor inspires an outpouring of donations for Thanksgiving meals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday morning in Burkesville, Kentucky, community members gathered together to give back, after the inspiration of one generous and anonymous Cumberland County donor. Once the $1,000 donation was made to 107.9 FM River County radio, community members followed suit. Southern Kentucky Distillery started the trend by...
spectrumnews1.com
Warren County's top community leader's head back to school for School Spotlight Tour
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Wearing suits and dresses community members boarded the school bus to attend class, leaving their backpacks and lunchboxes at home. Warren County Public Schools offered a School Spotlight Tour on Wednesday to increase community leaders’ awareness of the school district’s success. “We have...
wcluradio.com
Bobby Joe Hatcher
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
wcluradio.com
Evon A. Rajewich Sr.
Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence. Evon was born in Winner, SD and grew up in Indio, CA. He began his roofing career in Illinois, where he served as president of the United Slate, Tile and Composition Roofers, Damp and Waterproof Workers Association, during which he was instrumental in implementing a pension program which is still in effect today. After moving to Kentucky, he continued his roofing career at Western Kentucky University from which he retired. He was a son of the late Clarence Albert Rajewich and Lucille Kahler Rajewich Fenner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Elmore Rajewich; a son, Joseph Dean Rajewich; and a sister, Margie Lewis.
wcluradio.com
Jessie Ray White
Jessie Ray White, age 40, of Summer Shade passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1982 in Glasgow to Greg White and Debbie Coomer White, both of whom survive. He enjoyed training and working with horses and mules.
wcluradio.com
Betty Ann Jackson
Betty Ann Jackson, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at her son, Ricky’s house. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear, and stepdaughter of the late Mae Spear.
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles huge outbuilding fire that destroyed multiple vehicles, many other items
A large outbuilding and its contents, including vehicles and equipment, have been destroyed in a fire on Sunbeam Road. Friday morning at 1:06, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to the outbuilding fire in the 1900 block of Sunbeam Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found one side of the building fully engulfed in flames.
wcluradio.com
Mary Lou England
Mary Lou England, 76, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16th, at her home. Mary Lou was born in Monroe County, KY on February 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Loraine (Murray) and Frank Goad. On November 9, 1967, she married Harlin England, who survives, of Gamaliel, KY.
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor.
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
