Northfield, NJ

97.3 ESPN

Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
97.3 ESPN

Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming

Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
97.3 ESPN

Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track

Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
BERLIN, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Gordon Ramsay Roots for Phillies at Atlantic City, NJ Event

It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Student vs. Mentor

Long before John Tortorella took his place behind the Flyers bench, he was already well-known to the Flyers faithful. Sure, Tortorella has a reputation that has followed him everywhere in his coaching career, but back in 2004, he was on the opposing bench as the Flyers fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Report: 76ers’ Discuss Tobias Harris with Teams

As the Philadelphia Sixers continue to play without James Harden it appears that they remain open to shuffling the deck to try and improve the roster moving forward. While Harden is progressing from his tendon strain, the team is still stuck in mediocrity for the time being. The Athletic’s Shams...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Another Imperfect 10?: Flyers Halfway to Another of Those Streaks

You could look at any of the professional sports leagues and see how fine a line there is between contending for the playoffs and being among the worst teams in the league. The difference is not only measured in point totals, wins and losses, and overall production of goals or points for vs. against, but also in how consistently you can stay on one side of the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Loose More than Game, still have to prepare on short week

The Eagles unbeaten streak ended on Monday Night Football when they lost to the Washington Commanders in a game whose final score doesn't tell the full story of what happened on the field. The loss came at a higher cost than just their first blemish on the win-loss record: Eagles star Tight End Dallas Goedert was placed on the Injured Reserve List this week after he sustained a Shoulder Injury after his face mask was yanked and he left the game in the second half. Also, AJ Brown is Limited at Practice this week after he tweaked his ankle in Monday Night's loss.
DALLAS, PA
97.3 ESPN

Canadiens Force OT Late, Down Flyers in Shootout

The Flyers were seconds away from putting an end to a five-game losing streak. The Canadiens were making their final push and the Flyers were hanging on for dear life. Just when it appeared the Flyers were going to survive the flurry of chances, Montreal got one last bid at a tying goal and made it count.
MIDWAY, PA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

