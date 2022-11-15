Read full article on original website
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Erects its First-Ever Christmas Tree!
There's a big ol' gorgeous Christmas tree on the North Beach end of Atlantic City boardwalk to enjoy for the first time ever. That's right. The Atlantic City boardwalk has reportedly never ever had a real Christmas tree up in its 152-year history. But that all changed Monday with the...
Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
Atlantic City, Cape May Make List of Top Christmas Towns in USA
When you think of Christmas, be honest, you think of Cape May right?. Cape May made the website travelandleisure.com list of the 25 best Christmas towns in America coming in at No. 21 on the list. This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — it's easily recognized by...
Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
TidalWave Country Music Festival Returning to Atlantic City
After a very successful three days and nights this past summer, the producers of the TidalWave Music Festival are returning to the Atlantic City Beach in the summer of 2023. The announced dates for the event are August 11 - 13, 2023. As of yet, no artists have been announced...
Swedesboro, NJ, Has One of the Best New Breweries in America
South Jersey has become a great place to stop by a brewery and grab a local craft beer. Now, one South Jersey brewery is among the 10 best new breweries in America, and it’s not too far from Atlantic, Cape May, or Cumberland counties!. The study comes from the...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
Popular Cape My Court House Restaurant, NJ Closing After 53 Years
A restaurant in Cape May Court House in business since 1969 is ending its run. But local diners may be excited to hear what's taking over the space. Molino's Takeout, on S. Main Street, broke the news on Facebook that it's changing hands. Saturday, November 12th will be your final...
Mainland, Washington Twp Set to open 2023 Football Season in Ocean City, NJ
The 2022 high school football season is down to its final weeks, but it's never too early to peak ahead to the 2023 season. The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City is an event that started two years ago with much success, hosting multiple games over the final weekend of August, with high-profile matchups to kick off the season.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Gordon Ramsay Roots for Phillies at Atlantic City, NJ Event
It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
4 Cool Things You Can’t Buy if You Win the $1.9 Billion Powerball
If you're the only winner of the Powerball lottery game, there will still be some things you can't buy. We're talking about the biggest ever lottery jackpot: $1.9 Billion with a single cash payout option of just under ONE BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH!. There are a lot of things you...
Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Student vs. Mentor
Long before John Tortorella took his place behind the Flyers bench, he was already well-known to the Flyers faithful. Sure, Tortorella has a reputation that has followed him everywhere in his coaching career, but back in 2004, he was on the opposing bench as the Flyers fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
Report: 76ers’ Discuss Tobias Harris with Teams
As the Philadelphia Sixers continue to play without James Harden it appears that they remain open to shuffling the deck to try and improve the roster moving forward. While Harden is progressing from his tendon strain, the team is still stuck in mediocrity for the time being. The Athletic’s Shams...
Another Imperfect 10?: Flyers Halfway to Another of Those Streaks
You could look at any of the professional sports leagues and see how fine a line there is between contending for the playoffs and being among the worst teams in the league. The difference is not only measured in point totals, wins and losses, and overall production of goals or points for vs. against, but also in how consistently you can stay on one side of the line.
Eagles Loose More than Game, still have to prepare on short week
The Eagles unbeaten streak ended on Monday Night Football when they lost to the Washington Commanders in a game whose final score doesn't tell the full story of what happened on the field. The loss came at a higher cost than just their first blemish on the win-loss record: Eagles star Tight End Dallas Goedert was placed on the Injured Reserve List this week after he sustained a Shoulder Injury after his face mask was yanked and he left the game in the second half. Also, AJ Brown is Limited at Practice this week after he tweaked his ankle in Monday Night's loss.
Canadiens Force OT Late, Down Flyers in Shootout
The Flyers were seconds away from putting an end to a five-game losing streak. The Canadiens were making their final push and the Flyers were hanging on for dear life. Just when it appeared the Flyers were going to survive the flurry of chances, Montreal got one last bid at a tying goal and made it count.
