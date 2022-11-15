Read full article on original website
WPMI
Be a part of Dumas Wesley Community Center's Annual Toy Store
For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us...
WPMI
TOYS FOR TOTS taking donations of new unwrapped toys
The mission of the Toys for Tots program "is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community of Mobile, AL." Donation events:. Piggly Wiggly Toy Drive. Location: 4720 Moffett Road. Date: 3 December...
WPMI
Got Talent? Auditions for Mobile's inaugural Christmas Pageant
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — If you have a talent or skill that you're looking to show off, the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has an excellent opportunity for you next month. In December, MPRD will be hosting an Inaugural Christmas Pageant that will feature a variety of talents from Mobilians across the community, whether it's singing, dancing, poetry, magic or anything else. If you do it well, we want to get you involved.
WPMI
Toy drives see big increases in demand this Christmas
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two big toy drives in our area are reporting record needs. There's some concern the current economy that's driving the increased need could also cause fewer people to donate, leaving some kids without a Christmas present. "Our numbers have surpassed the numbers we've ever had...
WPMI
Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
WPMI
Local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Seven local veterans were honored Wednesday night by women from the Quilts of Valor Baldwin County. The veterans were presented with quilts recognizing their service. Cathy Wilson with Quilts of Valor Baldwin County told NBC 15 “It’s an honor. It’s a priviledge. They gave a...
WPMI
Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett visits Fairhope West Elementary School
Fairhope, AL — A cold morning along the Gulf Coast, made for a great opportunity for Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett to stay inside and talk weather with the entire third grade at Fairhope West Elementary School in Baldwin County, Alabama. These students have been studying weather and they know their stuff. There are a lot of future meteorologists in this group and these kids came ready to learn and ask great questions. They all can find many more weather facts, here on the NBC 15 website.
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: 11/17/22 livestream
NBC 15's Kym Anderson livestreaming in conversation with Sgt. John Young of the Mobile Police Department, discussing the Men United Against Violence walk this weekend. Streaming live here and on NBC 15 Facebook at 3 p.m. Thursday 11/17/22.
WPMI
Woman travels from Texas to support Men Against Violence Walk in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Dozens of men gathered in Downtown Mobile Saturday to no longer talk the talk but walk the walk - in hopes to end the deadly violence that our community faces. Officer john young who directed the event stepped out of his uniform along with many...
WPMI
Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
WPMI
The first commander of the Coast Guard's Aviation Training Ctr celebrates 100th birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — "You're 100 years old. That's kind of a big deal!" "It IS kind of a big deal, isn't it?” says Captain Jim Durfee. “I never thought I'd get here, but... here I am!" "Here" is the United States Coast Guard's Aviation Training Center,...
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. highlights women in policing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is honoring women in policing. This month's highlight is SergeantJennifer Wilson. Sergeant Wilson currently works as patrol in the fourth precinct. She has worked in law enforcement for almost 20 years now, and says she was inspired to climb the ranks...
WPMI
Lake Forest residents petition city to add speed bumps due to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are growing in the Lake Forest subdivision as residents are asking the Property Owner's Association to get the city to crack down on speeding in their neighborhood. Dozens of Lake Forest residents have signed a petition, calling on the POA to have the...
WPMI
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
WPMI
Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending
LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
WPMI
Alabama Village resident seeks legal protection after Prichard Water talks cutting water
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Attorney Roger Varner represents Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board customers who've faced big bills and were forced into what he says are unfair payment plans. Now, he's representing a customer in Alabama Village who has also faced big bills, paid them but is still at risk of her water being cut off.
WPMI
Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
WPMI
Three Mobile Co. Principals honored by Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We have some big congratulations tonight for three local principals. Blount High School's Jerome Woods was named district 1 high school principal of the year. And Scarborough Middle School's Rashad Stallworth got the same award for middle school. Finally, Wilmer Elementary's Timothy Dollar was named...
WPMI
LOCK YOUR VEHICLE: Mobile Sheriff's Ofc seeks vehicle burglars caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is seeking a pair of alleged burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles, and reminds to lock your vehicle and remove any valuables. HAPPY THUG THURSDAY MOBILE Wellit is officially the holidays because the THUGS are creeping into your hoods...
WPMI
Police make assault arrest in dispute between family members in Fairhope subdivision
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are currently investigating an assault in the D’estrehan subdivision. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members. The victim was transported to the hospital where they are in critical condition. The offender is currently in custody at Fairhope...
