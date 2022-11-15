MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — If you have a talent or skill that you're looking to show off, the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has an excellent opportunity for you next month. In December, MPRD will be hosting an Inaugural Christmas Pageant that will feature a variety of talents from Mobilians across the community, whether it's singing, dancing, poetry, magic or anything else. If you do it well, we want to get you involved.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO