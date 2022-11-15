ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Be a part of Dumas Wesley Community Center's Annual Toy Store

For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

TOYS FOR TOTS taking donations of new unwrapped toys

The mission of the Toys for Tots program "is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community of Mobile, AL." Donation events:. Piggly Wiggly Toy Drive. Location: 4720 Moffett Road. Date: 3 December...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Got Talent? Auditions for Mobile's inaugural Christmas Pageant

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — If you have a talent or skill that you're looking to show off, the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has an excellent opportunity for you next month. In December, MPRD will be hosting an Inaugural Christmas Pageant that will feature a variety of talents from Mobilians across the community, whether it's singing, dancing, poetry, magic or anything else. If you do it well, we want to get you involved.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Toy drives see big increases in demand this Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two big toy drives in our area are reporting record needs. There's some concern the current economy that's driving the increased need could also cause fewer people to donate, leaving some kids without a Christmas present. "Our numbers have surpassed the numbers we've ever had...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Seven local veterans were honored Wednesday night by women from the Quilts of Valor Baldwin County. The veterans were presented with quilts recognizing their service. Cathy Wilson with Quilts of Valor Baldwin County told NBC 15 “It’s an honor. It’s a priviledge. They gave a...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett visits Fairhope West Elementary School

Fairhope, AL — A cold morning along the Gulf Coast, made for a great opportunity for Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett to stay inside and talk weather with the entire third grade at Fairhope West Elementary School in Baldwin County, Alabama. These students have been studying weather and they know their stuff. There are a lot of future meteorologists in this group and these kids came ready to learn and ask great questions. They all can find many more weather facts, here on the NBC 15 website.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Targeting the Violence: 11/17/22 livestream

NBC 15's Kym Anderson livestreaming in conversation with Sgt. John Young of the Mobile Police Department, discussing the Men United Against Violence walk this weekend. Streaming live here and on NBC 15 Facebook at 3 p.m. Thursday 11/17/22.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Dept. highlights women in policing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is honoring women in policing. This month's highlight is SergeantJennifer Wilson. Sergeant Wilson currently works as patrol in the fourth precinct. She has worked in law enforcement for almost 20 years now, and says she was inspired to climb the ranks...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending

LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
LILLIAN, AL
WPMI

Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
CHICKASAW, AL

