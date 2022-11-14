Appleton City welcomes the newest member of the Police Department, Asst. Chief Anthony Schneider. The AIM Club of Montrose will be sponsoring the annual Christmas Main Street Lighting and Parade on Saturday evening, November 26. The evening will begin with the movie “The Santa Clause” starring Tim Allen at 5:00 p.m. at the Community Building. Snacks will be available. After the movie, Main Street will be lighted at 6:55 with the parade starting at 7:00 p.m. After the parade there will be crafts and cookie decorating at the community building for the kids. Please come and begin the holidays with them. If anyone wants any more information about the parade, please contact Karen Laswell at 660-351-0897 and for other questions, please feel free to contact Kristina Klass at 660-492-3436.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO