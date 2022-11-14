Read full article on original website
Related
mykdkd.com
The Little Apple (11/16)
Appleton City welcomes the newest member of the Police Department, Asst. Chief Anthony Schneider. The AIM Club of Montrose will be sponsoring the annual Christmas Main Street Lighting and Parade on Saturday evening, November 26. The evening will begin with the movie “The Santa Clause” starring Tim Allen at 5:00 p.m. at the Community Building. Snacks will be available. After the movie, Main Street will be lighted at 6:55 with the parade starting at 7:00 p.m. After the parade there will be crafts and cookie decorating at the community building for the kids. Please come and begin the holidays with them. If anyone wants any more information about the parade, please contact Karen Laswell at 660-351-0897 and for other questions, please feel free to contact Kristina Klass at 660-492-3436.
mykdkd.com
Notice of Clinton School Board Filing
The Board Secretary of the Clinton School District #124 will accept declarations of candidacy from any person interested in running for a position on the Clinton Board of Education to be elected at the annual election on April 4, 2023. Persons interested may file at the Administration Building, 701 S....
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (11/15)
Kaden Luke Hentz of Springfield, MO was issued a warrant on 11/10/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Jon Anthony Headley of Liberty, MO was issued a warrant on 11/10/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/10/2022 for resisting/interfering with...
mykdkd.com
Clinton High School National Honor Society
Clinton High School recently inducted 26 students into the National Honor Society (NHS). This is in addition to the 28 students who are second year members of the organization (a list of member names can be found in the images below). More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to...
Comments / 0