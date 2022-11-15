Five people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, police said.A suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on a street near the venue.Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms Castro said.In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 33 MINUTES AGO