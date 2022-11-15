Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
No one liked Trump's speech announcing a 2024 presidential run. Not even Trump
Donald Trump entered the immaculate ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago resort only hours after Arizona independent voters had rewrapped and returned the candidate he had specially selected for them to be their state’s next governor. Similar packages had already come in unopened from Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York. They were...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
Fox News cut away from Trump's rambling presidential announcement speech after 40 minutes
Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his 2024 campaign for president. During his rambling, hourlong speech, Fox News cut away from his live remarks. The conservative news outlet pivoted to commentary about the former president's third bid for office. During his rambling, hourlong speech on Tuesday, Fox News cut away from...
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair
Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump's 2016 win: 'It shook me profoundly'
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.
George W. Bush and Barack Obama will hold back-to-back disinformation conferences following Trump's 'big announcement' on Tuesday - but organizers say it wasn't planned
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are hosting back-to-back conferences about disinformation in the days following Donald Trump's 'big announcement.'. Bush, 76, will host his The Struggle for Freedom conference in Dallas on November 16, while Obama's democracy conference will be held in New York City on the 17th.
Virginia McLaurin, centenarian who danced with Obamas at White House in 2016, dies
Virginia McLaurin, the daughter of Black sharecroppers who became an internet sensation when she danced excitedly after meeting President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House in 2016, died Monday. She was believed to be 113. McLaurin died at her son’s home in Olney, Maryland, The Washington Post...
Mike Lindell: MyPillow chief’s influence grows as devoted backer of Trump’s big lie
The wealthy Lindell has found a home among diehard Trumpists and has spent tens of millions to expose unproven electoral fraud
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a 'full Swiftie'
The idea for Cody Keenan's New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm.
Trump trying to convince Ivanka and Jared to join his 2024 announcement, report says
Former President Donald Trump sought to have Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the two members of his family who joined his administration from 2017-2021, at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday for his big announcement of his 2024 plans. Mr Trump has been teasing the announcement for days, while not stating exactly what...
Five things about Michelle Obama revealed in her new book
Former first lady writes on love, knitting and being tall in The Light We Carry
straightarrownews.com
Trump and Obama bottom 10% of presidents in US history
Though former President Donald Trump has been impeached twice and entangled in multiple scandals, there’s a decent chance he will run again in the 2024 presidential election. He’s been stepping up his support of GOP candidates in the midterms, some say, to build momentum for his own campaign. Before him was Barack Obama, a president some believe helped turn the country towards Trump. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues both Obama and Trump have more similarities than what people might think, and both rank in his bottom 10% of presidents in U.S. history.
Woman who famously danced with Obamas at White House dies at age 113
The centenarian who went viral for dancing with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in 2016 during a Black History Month event at the White House has died at the age of 113.
Michelle Obama Recounts The Scariest Moment In Her Life
In an interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," former First Lady Michelle Obama talked about her new book, "The Light We Carry," which is about the importance of hope and resilience in difficult times. Colbert asked Obama about the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. "What was it like for you?" Colbert asked the former first lady. Obama replied, "It was sad. It was deeply, deeply disappointing, disheartening, but it wasn't completely surprising." The former first lady explained, "With the language, the behavior, we were creeping toward some kind of chaotic moment." However, the "Becoming" author urged people to stay hopeful, even in dark times.
