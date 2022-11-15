Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Anime is the reason I won't switch from Android to iPhone
Over the last decade, I’ve put a lot of time into mobile games. I’ve written guides and videos to help players get better at them, and I’ve even used mobile gaming as a central topic in a university paper. However, it might surprise you that very few games I play are in English — the only language I’m fluent in.
Android Authority
How to move text messages to a new phone
How to keep your conversations going across devices. If you’ve just snagged a shiny new phone, you likely want to keep your messages. Here’s how to move text messages to a new phone. QUICK ANSWER. To move text messages to a new Android phone Open Settings on your...
Android Authority
How to make a live wallpaper on Android or iPhone
Live wallpapers may be heavy on the battery, but they sure are fun! Especially if you learn how to make your own. This is why we’ll show you how to make a live wallpaper on Android and iPhone. QUICK ANSWER. You can make a live wallpaper from a video...
Android Authority
Poll: Does your phone support dual SIMs?
Rocking a phone with two physical SIMs, a physical SIM and eSIM, or two eSIMs? Let us know via our featured poll!. Dual SIM functionality is one of the more underrated features on smartphones today, serving a variety of purposes. Of course, one of the biggest reasons to get a phone with dual SIM support is that you can have your work and personal numbers active on one device (no need for two phones).
Android Authority
The best podcasts to listen to on Spotify — tech, comedy, true crime, and more
From comedy and culture to history, business, and more, here are the podcasts to listen to on Spotify. You may have just snagged a shiny new Spotify subscription, but what should you listen to now? Here are our top picks for the best podcasts on Spotify, from history and true crime to comedy and horror.
Android Authority
Photographer vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Can machine beat man at photo editing?
Google Pixel phones have been praised and recognized for their camera prowess since the Pixel 2. Interestingly, it wasn’t the camera hardware that made them better. In fact, Google managed to beat most of the best camera phones year after year, all with average camera hardware. For example, it wasn’t until the Pixel 4 that Google started adding more than one camera to its Pixel devices. And the camera hardware didn’t really get much better until the Pixel 6 series.
Android Authority
Lossless audio: Is it worth the data drain?
You may have a fancy subscription, but can your data plan handle the tunes?. After years of hosting compressed, lossy audio formats, music streaming services have embraced the potential of lossless audio. With this, music fans can expect a superior, high-quality listening experience. But does streaming lossless music justify the cost to your data allowance? Can you even really notice the difference? Well, I really wanted to find out. So let’s discuss which streaming platforms offer the service, and how my own experience of playing normal and lossless audio used (and abused) my data allowance.
Android Authority
What to do when your Android phone is frozen or unresponsive
Fix your unresponsive phone with these steps. Smartphones are an almost essential part of life, so our phones freezing and becoming unresponsive, especially at an inopportune moment, is a huge problem. Unless it’s a significant hardware issue, simply restarting the phone should do the trick, but diagnosing the cause of the problem to stop it from happening again might take longer. Here’s what to do if your Android phone is frozen or unresponsive.
Android Authority
The OnePlus 11 could have a surprisingly premium body
A leak has revealed details about the design, selfie camera, and storage. A leak claims that the OnePlus 11 may have a ceramic body with a metal frame. It’s rumored that the screen could have a single punch hole selfie camera in the upper left corner of the display.
Android Authority
Outward folding Xiaomi prototype leaks: A look at what could've been
An intriguing look at a device that looks more like the Mate X series. An outward-folding Xiaomi foldable phone prototype has surfaced online. The device bears a resemblance to the Huawei Mate X series. With the exception of the Huawei Mate X series and the Royole FlexPai family, the vast...
In Honor Of 2022 Finally Ending, Here Are The 22 Most Entitled People From The Internet This Year
"I need 1,000 people on Facebook to donate $20 each so I can make a downpayment on a house."
Android Authority
The Logitech G Cloud is a failure from the future
The G Cloud does offer plenty of ways to game, but it casts such a wide net that it fails to excel at anything. Logitech has never been a major player in the Android ecosystem, but for its first big shot it’s hitching its cart to the growth of mobile cloud gaming. The Logitech G Cloud is a $350 Android-powered game machine with access to all the content in the Play Store, and more importantly, optimization for cloud gaming on GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Android Authority
Tinder subscription plans compared
Are Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum worth your hard-earned cash?. If you want to try your luck, using Tinder for free can be a great way to pass the time. However, what if you want to get a bit more serious? You can essentially game the system by subscribing to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum. You can see who likes you, get unlimited likes, and match with other people easier. Let’s go over how much Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, and Tinder Platinum cost, as well as what you get by subscribing to each.
Android Authority
What are torrent files and is it safe to use them?
Major corporations use them every day. The internet would not be the smooth, seamless experience it usually is without the ability to move large files between computers. One way to facilitate this is to use active, always-on servers with incredible bandwidth. Another is peer-to-peer networking that uses the BitTorrent protocol to download large files in pieces from multiple computers. This method provides excellent download speeds and saves the original distributor of the file a fortune in server costs.
Android Authority
How to use Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app: Everything you need to know
This is the essential Galaxy Watch companion. You’ll need first to download the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app to connect your new Samsung smartwatch to your phone. This piece of software is responsible for all the phone-to-device functionality. It also houses controls, settings, and all the customization options you could ever need. But what is it, where do you get it, and how do you use it? Read on for everything you need to know about the Galaxy Wearable app.
Android Authority
The Nest Audio is my new relaxing white noise machine
The ZZZ's come faster and are deeper. I’ve had smart speakers since the first Google Home was announced in 2016 and, for those six years, I’ve known that you can use the speaker to play different relaxing sounds like a make-shift white noise machine. But the feature always seemed like a cool party trick to me and nothing more because I grew up in a society where white noise is rarely, if ever, used for relaxation and sleep.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 😮 FTX CEO tells all
Interview with crypto celebrity Sam Bankman-Fried, Diablo Immortal gaming phones, a massive Eiffel Tower Lego set, and more!. ☔ Happy Friday! Today is one of the dozen or so rainy days we get a year here in Andalucia. I guess I’ll try to enjoy it!. Sam Bankman-Fried spills the...
Android Authority
How to create or delete a segment on Strava
Hone in on key portions of your favorite runs and rides. Strava segments are one of the most popularly used features of the fitness app. Worldwide, users compete on segment leaderboards, maxing out their effort on specific stretches of runs and rides. Find out how to create a Strava segment and start competing on a favorite stretch of your own.
Android Authority
How to use your Apple Watch to measure your blood oxygen levels
Keep close tabs on your health and fitness. SpO2 is more than just a buzzword, it’s an important metric for insight into your overall health. Find out how to measure your blood oxygen levels using your Apple Watch. QUICK ANSWER. To measure blood oxygen on your Apple Watch, open...
Android Authority
These Samsung Black Friday phone deals have sent Amazon prices spiraling
Samsung is offering epic savings on its Galaxy flagships, sparking a deals war with Amazon for your business. While the Samsung Black Friday phone deals have been available to early-access customers for a week now, their release to the general public today has triggered Amazon to reply with equal or better offers on Galaxy flagships. We’re certainly not complaining.
Comments / 0