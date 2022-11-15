G-20 to condemn Russia's Ukraine invasion, urge an end

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid
KYIV, Ukraine — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50...
Johnson City Press
Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Global climate talks approached crunch time on Friday, the final scheduled day of negotiations that are expected to go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. A new draft cover decision from the Egyptian presidency came out Friday morning, half...
Johnson City Press
House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority
WASHINGTON — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president’s son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans...
