The Independent

UN warns fresh shelling at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant ‘risks nuclear disaster’

A UN watchdog has warned of “nuclear disaster” in the wake of shelling on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for which Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which promotes the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, said the sprawling plant, which is currently under Russian control, was rocked by more than a dozen blasts on Saturday evening.“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” said Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, whose team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment at the plant.“Explosions...
WSB Radio

Qatar to open Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East's first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador...

