Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog who said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. Moscow and Kyiv both blamed the other for the shelling of the facility.
A UN watchdog has warned of “nuclear disaster” in the wake of shelling on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for which Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which promotes the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, said the sprawling plant, which is currently under Russian control, was rocked by more than a dozen blasts on Saturday evening.“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” said Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, whose team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment at the plant.“Explosions...
Rafael Grossi renews appeal for safety zone after series of explosions cause damage at Ukrainian power plant
