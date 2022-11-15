ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is this LG OLED the best-looking TV ever?

By Joe Svetlik
 3 days ago

Luxurious-looking TVs are nothing new – see Samsung's The Frame , The Serif and The Sero , for instance, or Loewe's latest – but LG's new model takes it to the next level.

The LG Display Showcase TV (via HDTVtest ) replaces the traditional bezel with a skeletal metal enclosure, making the OLED panel look as though it's hanging in mid-air. The aim – as so often with these fancy schmancy TVs – is to create a set that looks like a work of art.

The TV is versatile, able to be placed on a TV stand or hung from the ceiling (as long as you're prepared to put hooks into your ceiling, that is). And because it's transparent, it shouldn't dominate your living space in the way some bigger TVs can.

It's only a concept for now, so don't expect to see it in stores anytime soon. But if enough people express an interest, you never know...

In the meantime, we would highly recommend checking out LG's more normal-looking TVs. They might lack the design flair of the Showcase TV, but the C2 and G2 earned top marks in our reviews, with the C2 cleaning up at our Awards, too (even picking up the coveted TV of the Year Award). If LG could marry the picture quality and features of its standard TVs with this kind of design, it could have another winner on its hands.

MORE:

LG C2 vs LG G2 : which is the best 2022 LG OLED TV?

LG 2022 TV lineup : everything you need to know

Should you consider Samsung's rival QD-OLED technology?

Here's our review of the very first QD-OLED TV, the Sony A95K

