Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will
Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
AEW Full Gear - Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Result
Sting and Darby prove to be a successful tag team yet again. In a match that was made No Disqualifications and No Count-Out in an impromptu fashion, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Jeff Jarrett's first match in AEW. Sting and Jarrett are no strangers...
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series
On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
Toni Storm: If Thunder Rosa's Injury Lingers Too Long, She Should Be Stripped Of Her AEW Women's Title
Toni Storm just wants Thunder Rosa to come to work and defend her title. Since capturing the interim AEW World Women's Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, Toni Storm has been very vocal about her thoughts on Thunder Rosa and her injury, as well as her thoughts on the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Nonetheless, Storm's reign with the belt has been successful thus far, as she has had multiple title defenses on TV against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
Jamie Hayter Wins AEW Interim Women's Title At AEW Full Gear 2022
Jamie Hayter captured the AEW Interim Women's Championship at AEW Full Gear, defeating Toni Storm in singles competition. The finish saw Hayter push Storm face first into the exposed turnbuckle and then catching her with the ripcord lariat. The turnbuckle was exposed by Britt Baker, who ran down earlier in the match and delivered the curb stomp to Storm onto the title.
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support
Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23
Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
Tony Khan Says Mercedes Martinez Was Medically Cleared On 11/16, Was Eager To Get Back Into The Ring
Tony Khan confirms that Mercedes Martinez is cleared to compete. Mercedes Martinez is the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. She has been absent from programming since late July. Previously, Tony had noted that Mercedes was sidelined with an injury but never specified what the injury was. Now, Tony...
Steve Austin: Speculate On What You Want, I'm Training Harder Because I'm Tired Of Looking Like Shit
Stone Cold Steve Austin is going to let people speculate on whatever they want. In 2022, Stone Cold Steve Austin had his first wrestling match in almost twenty years, facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in an impromptu No Disqualification Match from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. since then, reports have emerged that WWE has reached out to Stone Cold about potentially competing in another match. At the same time, Steve Austin has been posting videos of himself working out on social media.
Warner Bros. Discovery Source Would Be "Shocked" If AEW Isn't Offered A New Deal
All Elite Wrestling has additional content plans in the works, which bodes well for the future of the company on Warner Bros. Discovery. Many question marks were in the air surrounding AEW's stance with Warner Bros. following the merger with Discovery. We've reported in the past few months that sources within WBD have indicated their happiness with the product, and they've spoken publicly about wanting to add more content. Recently, Fightful Select reported that another documentary is set to begin production soon.
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings
Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
Tony Khan: I Have Nothing But Positive Things To Say About CM Punk's On-Screen Contributions In AEW
Tony Khan issues another no comment on CM Punk's current status in All Elite Wrestling. Since he was reportedly involved in a fight backstage with The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at All Out in September, CM Punk has not been seen or mentioned on AEW programming. Although Punk was reportedly collectively voted out of AEW, Fightful Select has reported in recent weeks that the former AEW World Champion might still have the 'wrestling bug'.
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: My Goal Is To Win Every Title In AEW, The TNT Title Would Be Cool To Win
Jack Perry is focused on singles gold now. Jack Perry, since arriving in AEW has been focused on his tag team with Luchasaurus. However, that tag team came to a crashing halt at AEW All Out when Luchasaurus betrayed "Jungle Boy" Jack in order to align himself with Christian, taking his place as Christian's "Right Hand of Destruction"
