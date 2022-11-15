ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will

Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series

On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022

MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
Toni Storm: If Thunder Rosa's Injury Lingers Too Long, She Should Be Stripped Of Her AEW Women's Title

Toni Storm just wants Thunder Rosa to come to work and defend her title. Since capturing the interim AEW World Women's Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, Toni Storm has been very vocal about her thoughts on Thunder Rosa and her injury, as well as her thoughts on the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Nonetheless, Storm's reign with the belt has been successful thus far, as she has had multiple title defenses on TV against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
Jamie Hayter Wins AEW Interim Women's Title At AEW Full Gear 2022

Jamie Hayter captured the AEW Interim Women's Championship at AEW Full Gear, defeating Toni Storm in singles competition. The finish saw Hayter push Storm face first into the exposed turnbuckle and then catching her with the ripcord lariat. The turnbuckle was exposed by Britt Baker, who ran down earlier in the match and delivered the curb stomp to Storm onto the title.
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support

Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
Sean Ross Sapp's AEW Full Gear 2022 Review & Full Show Results

Sean Ross Sapp and Julie Cutler (@TheJulesCutler on IG) review AEW Full Gear 2022, and give you LIVE notes from the scrum. - Saraya's in ring return against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. - Will it be Jamie Hayter's night?. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23

Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
Steve Austin: Speculate On What You Want, I'm Training Harder Because I'm Tired Of Looking Like Shit

Stone Cold Steve Austin is going to let people speculate on whatever they want. In 2022, Stone Cold Steve Austin had his first wrestling match in almost twenty years, facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in an impromptu No Disqualification Match from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. since then, reports have emerged that WWE has reached out to Stone Cold about potentially competing in another match. At the same time, Steve Austin has been posting videos of himself working out on social media.
Warner Bros. Discovery Source Would Be "Shocked" If AEW Isn't Offered A New Deal

All Elite Wrestling has additional content plans in the works, which bodes well for the future of the company on Warner Bros. Discovery. Many question marks were in the air surrounding AEW's stance with Warner Bros. following the merger with Discovery. We've reported in the past few months that sources within WBD have indicated their happiness with the product, and they've spoken publicly about wanting to add more content. Recently, Fightful Select reported that another documentary is set to begin production soon.
5 Championship Matches! | IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive Show Review 11/18/22

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive for November 18, 2022. - Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann. - Tag Title #1 Contendership Match: MCMG vs. Ace of Beys. - X-DIVISION TITLE: Trey...
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings

Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
Tony Khan: I Have Nothing But Positive Things To Say About CM Punk's On-Screen Contributions In AEW

Tony Khan issues another no comment on CM Punk's current status in All Elite Wrestling. Since he was reportedly involved in a fight backstage with The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at All Out in September, CM Punk has not been seen or mentioned on AEW programming. Although Punk was reportedly collectively voted out of AEW, Fightful Select has reported in recent weeks that the former AEW World Champion might still have the 'wrestling bug'.
