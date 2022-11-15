Read full article on original website
Lona Mae Wade
Lona Mae Wade, 82, of Washington, Indiana went to her heavenly home on November 15, 2022 at 5:02 pm. She was born on December 4, 1939 and was the daughter of Sam and Esther Purdue. Lona had worked for several years in the grocery business. She was a loving a...
James “Jim” O’Brian
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery, Indiana passed away at 3:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 11, 1934 in Washington, Indiana to the late Walter and Dora (Clements) O’Brian. Jim married Carol Barber on December 31, 1954 and she...
Gettin’ In The Know With Greg Bateman
This week on Gettin in the Know with Greg Bateman Sunday at 8:30am, our guest will be Kindra Hovis, Superintendent of Shoals Schools. Hovis says one of the programs Shoals is very proud of is the State Champion Robotics Team. Hovis also said that in the last four years, Shoals...
WAMW Sports 11/18/22
Emily Hawkins leads the Lady Lions to their first win of the year with 25 points. Loogootee jumped out early and never trailed in the contest.Barr Reeve loses to Evansville Christian on the road. 58-50. Vikings got a lead up to 11 points in the second half but a rash of turnovers spoiled a great night by sophomore Hannah Bledsoe who tallied 25 points and 17 rebounds.
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
Linton falls to Mater Dei in semi-state
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners fall to Evansville Mater Dei 51 to 28. The Miners fall just short of punching a ticket to the state finals next weekend. Mater Dei got out to a big lead in the first half, leading 24 to 0 at one point in the 2nd quarter. However, Linton […]
Obituary: Ava Lynn Hall
Ava Lynn Hall, 65, of Springville, passed away at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her. Born August 22, 1957, in New Albany, IN, she was the daughter of Elmer Eugene Harris and Donna (Beals) Harris Kidd. She retired from the housekeeping department at Dunn Memorial Hospital. She loved animals, flowers, and spending time with family and friends. She was of the Christian faith.
Obituary: Chris S. Peyton
Chris S. Peyton, 51, of Heltonville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence. Born August 2, 1971, in Bedford, he was the son of Jonathon Douglas and Cheryl M (Gardner) Peyton. He. married Robin Brown (Moore) on April 3, 2022, and she survives. He was a nurse for...
Hunter Dickinson on Indiana: 'There's a lot of weirdos in Bloomington'
Hunter Dickinson isn’t looking to make any new friends in Indiana. The Michigan center didn’t shy from sharing his thoughts on IU students and fans during a recent episode of the “RoundBall Podcast.” With Hoosiers’ standout Trayce Jackson-Davis visiting the show, host Marty Mush shared his opinion that IU has a better college town feel than U-M. Dickinson strongly disagreed.
My Two Cents: Indiana Freshman Malik Reneau Shines in First Hostile Road Game
In the closing minutes of Indiana's 81-79 victory over Xavier on Friday night, it was freshman Malik Reneau who got all the playing time down the stretch, and he responded in a big way for coach Mike Woodson. "I trust him,'' Woodson said.
Obituary: Athena Lynn Traylor
Local Artist, Athena Lynn Traylor, 60, of Bedford, passed away at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital. Born April 22, 1962, in Martinsville, she was the daughter of Milbren and Sherrie (Brandenburg) Traylor. She was a K-9 Coiffurist. Survivors include a daughter, Jillian Burton...
IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely
Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Obituary: Chriscynthia Gayle “Chris” (Shipman) Robbins
Chriscynthia Gayle “Chris” (Shipman) Robbins, 75, of Bedford, passed away on November 12, 2022, at Bliss Place. Born August 29, 1947, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Otis Dale and Myra Lee (Jackson) Shipman. Chris married Dennis W. Robbins on June 5, 1966, and he survives. Survivors...
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats …. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week. Football Friday Night – Part 2. Dave Griffiths has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Football...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
Train crashes with truck in Patoka
PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
