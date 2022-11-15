ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

KYIV, Ukraine — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50...
Johnson City Press

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president’s son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy