Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s
Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s. The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Elite Physical Therapy makes its way into Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Elite Physical Therapy, an Ivy Rehab Network partner, is now open in Narragansett at 14 Woodruff Ave., where the company has installed its 15th location in the state. Dr. Julia Peterson, PT, DPT, MTC, cert. DN serves as the clinic’s director and physical therapist. “I...
Pawtucket Times
The Paper Store creates a new look for Bellingham
BELLINGHAM – The Paper Store has been a retail business in the Charles River Center at 245 Hartford Ave. for 20 years but the company is now welcoming customers to a larger store there. The new store in a redone commercial space previously housing a Spirit of Halloween and...
Turnto10.com
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
Lifespan names Babineau’s replacement as president and CEO
Lifespan has named Boston hospital executive John Fernandez to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau as president and CEO of Rhode Island's largest hospital group.
New England Zoo to Ring in the Season With Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular
The holiday season will be upon us before we know it, along with the countless activities that come with this special time of year. One of these events is the beloved annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island. According to the Zoo's website,...
Pawtucket Times
City residents get prized heirlooms appraised
PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
newportthisweek.com
RIDOT to Install ‘Extensive’ Landscaping for Pell Bridge Project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to install “extensive” landscaping as part of the $85.5 million Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, including the area along the new Route 138 extension leading to Admiral Kalbfus Road. According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the department worked with stakeholders...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
mybackyardnews.com
LINDEN PLACE MANSION BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND
LINDEN PLACE MANSION’S 3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET. Back by popular demand, Linden Place is pleased to announce a very special Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday, November 19 from 11am to 3pm. A safe, fun indoor/outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Bristol, Rhode Island timed right at the...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
North Kingstown police offer package protection program
Starting Nov, 23, residents can have their packages mailed to their headquarters to be picked up later.
whatsupnewp.com
Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?
Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
ABC6.com
Providence police hand out free wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid theft trend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police nationwide are warming Kia and Hyundai drivers of a viral social media trend that teaches thieves how to steal these vehicle models. Providence police said they’re trying to help combat thefts by giving away free wheel locks to the community. “When these juveniles...
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Prepare for big changes coming to I-195 and Rte. 37 this weekend
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) -RIDOT reminding drivers of a second weekend bridge deck installation of the Pontiac Ave Bridge. The “bridge slide” as it is called, requires a closure of Pontiac Avenue at the Route 37 overpass. Parts of Route 37 East will also be impacted – but drivers will still be able to access the […]
This Martha’s Vineyard Mansion for Sale Is an $18 Million Oasis
During the summer, Martha’s Vineyard is one of the best places to spend the day. Many love taking island tours, riding the flying horses' carousel, or relaxing on the beach. What about the housing on the island? Looking for a new place to call home: consider checking out this mansion in Martha's Vineyard.
