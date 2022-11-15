ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

The Paper Store creates a new look for Bellingham

BELLINGHAM – The Paper Store has been a retail business in the Charles River Center at 245 Hartford Ave. for 20 years but the company is now welcoming customers to a larger store there. The new store in a redone commercial space previously housing a Spirit of Halloween and...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season

(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
NEWPORT, RI
Pawtucket Times

City residents get prized heirlooms appraised

PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportthisweek.com

RIDOT to Install ‘Extensive’ Landscaping for Pell Bridge Project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to install “extensive” landscaping as part of the $85.5 million Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, including the area along the new Route 138 extension leading to Admiral Kalbfus Road. According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the department worked with stakeholders...
NEWPORT, RI
102.9 WBLM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mybackyardnews.com

LINDEN PLACE MANSION BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND

LINDEN PLACE MANSION’S 3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET. Back by popular demand, Linden Place is pleased to announce a very special Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday, November 19 from 11am to 3pm. A safe, fun indoor/outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Bristol, Rhode Island timed right at the...
BRISTOL, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?

Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy