Read full article on original website
Related
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will
Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
WWE Main Event Results (11/17): Asuka And Cedric Alexander In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 17. Matches were taped on November 14 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show aired on Hulu Plus. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (11/17) - Asuka def. Kiana James. - JD...
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series
On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
Bianca Belair Talks Upcoming Reality Show With Montez Ford, Says She's Excited & Nervous
Bianca Belair is excited and nervous to peel back the curtain on her life. WWE is always looking to expand their content library outside of their weekly in-ring programming, and it seems that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are the subjects of the company's next reality show experiment. A reality show starring the two was first announced back on WWE's Investor Call on November 2, 2022.
The Acclaimed SHOOT HARD, AEW Full Gear, WarGames | Grapsody 11/19/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for November 19!
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants YouTuber Jujimufu In IMPACT Wrestling
Mike Bailey wants IMPACT Wrestling to dive into the world of social media crossovers. When the massive YouTuber known as Logan Paul started to appear on WWE programming, plenty of fans around the world of wrestling were skeptical about how the social media star would fit into the pro wrestling landscape. Since then, Paul has shut down the majority of his doubters after having plenty of good in-ring performances.
Watch: AEW Full Gear Post Event Media Scrum | 11/19/22
Watch the AEW Full Gear media scrum. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady On 11/18/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one reportedly drew 2.146 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.107 million viewers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership.
AEW's New Direction | Tim & Joel Pod
Tim & Joel spent the entire week watching wrestling on an island. Ok, not really, but they DID watch AEW Full Gear and have A LOT to say about the show and other stuff!. - Full Gear Build Still Wasn't Great, though... - Theory's New Edge; RAW Talk. - Your...
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23
Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
MJF Guest Stars On Pardon My Take, Darby Allin & Daniel Garcia Mosh At God's Hate Show | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 18, 2022. - MJF was a guest star on today's episode of Pardon My Take:. - AEW stars Daniel Garcia and Darby Allin were seen moshing at a God's Hate concert last night:. - The Bloodline’s under fire as Survivor Series:...
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support
Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
Tomohiro Ishii To Challenge For ROH World Title On 11/23 AEW Dynamite, More Matches Announced
Chris Jericho will have a quick turnaround. Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against Tomohiro Ishii on the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho successfully retained his ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear, defeating Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way bout. In a backstage segment, Orange Cassidy confronted Jericho and said that his friend, Tomohiro Ishii wanted a crack at the title.
The Rock Reflects On Anniversary Of His WWE Debut, AEW Fight Forever Update, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 17, 2022. - On Twitter, The Rock reflected on 26 years passing since his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series. - AEW Games is promising an update on the upcoming Fight Forever video game that will be based around Lights Out matches and it's very bloody.
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: My Goal Is To Win Every Title In AEW, The TNT Title Would Be Cool To Win
Jack Perry is focused on singles gold now. Jack Perry, since arriving in AEW has been focused on his tag team with Luchasaurus. However, that tag team came to a crashing halt at AEW All Out when Luchasaurus betrayed "Jungle Boy" Jack in order to align himself with Christian, taking his place as Christian's "Right Hand of Destruction"
Tony Khan Says Mercedes Martinez Was Medically Cleared On 11/16, Was Eager To Get Back Into The Ring
Tony Khan confirms that Mercedes Martinez is cleared to compete. Mercedes Martinez is the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. She has been absent from programming since late July. Previously, Tony had noted that Mercedes was sidelined with an injury but never specified what the injury was. Now, Tony...
Viewership Info For Young Rock And NJPW, RJ City Says 'Hey' From Red Carpet, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 19, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.346 million viewers on 11/18, up from last week's 1.331 million viewers. The 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo was up from 0.2. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on...
Report: Vince McMahon VICE Documentary To Air On December 13
An update on the Vince McMahon documentary on VICE. According to the Wrestling Observer, VICE TV's documentary on Vince McMahon will air on December 13. The two-hour documentary is reportedly titled "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon." The documentary was originally scheduled to air on October 18, but it would...
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings
Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0