Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will

Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series

On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
Bianca Belair Talks Upcoming Reality Show With Montez Ford, Says She's Excited & Nervous

Bianca Belair is excited and nervous to peel back the curtain on her life. WWE is always looking to expand their content library outside of their weekly in-ring programming, and it seems that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are the subjects of the company's next reality show experiment. A reality show starring the two was first announced back on WWE's Investor Call on November 2, 2022.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants YouTuber Jujimufu In IMPACT Wrestling

Mike Bailey wants IMPACT Wrestling to dive into the world of social media crossovers. When the massive YouTuber known as Logan Paul started to appear on WWE programming, plenty of fans around the world of wrestling were skeptical about how the social media star would fit into the pro wrestling landscape. Since then, Paul has shut down the majority of his doubters after having plenty of good in-ring performances.
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady On 11/18/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one reportedly drew 2.146 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.107 million viewers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership.
AEW's New Direction | Tim & Joel Pod

Tim & Joel spent the entire week watching wrestling on an island. Ok, not really, but they DID watch AEW Full Gear and have A LOT to say about the show and other stuff!. - Full Gear Build Still Wasn't Great, though... - Theory's New Edge; RAW Talk. - Your...
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23

Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support

Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
Tomohiro Ishii To Challenge For ROH World Title On 11/23 AEW Dynamite, More Matches Announced

Chris Jericho will have a quick turnaround. Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against Tomohiro Ishii on the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho successfully retained his ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear, defeating Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way bout. In a backstage segment, Orange Cassidy confronted Jericho and said that his friend, Tomohiro Ishii wanted a crack at the title.
Report: Vince McMahon VICE Documentary To Air On December 13

An update on the Vince McMahon documentary on VICE. According to the Wrestling Observer, VICE TV's documentary on Vince McMahon will air on December 13. The two-hour documentary is reportedly titled "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon." The documentary was originally scheduled to air on October 18, but it would...
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings

Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
