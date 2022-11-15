Christina Applegate gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Married with Children and Dead to Me actress Christina Applegate was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Katey Sagal, David Faustino and Linda Cardellini were there to cheer on their friend who recently announced she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," Applegate, who wore a black pants suit and no shoes, tearfully said in her acceptance speech.

"You are so much more than even you know," she told her 11-year-old Sadie . "You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I'm blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school... thank you for standing by me through all of this."

The Emmy winner also recognized her "gorgeous" fans.

"Every single one of you. I love you [all] so much," the Samantha Who? and Up All Night actress said.

Sagal, who played her mother on Married , also spoke at Monday's event.

"You're not alone," she said. "We're all here. We love you."

Applegate, 50, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2008.

She had surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2017 to prevent further bouts with cancer.

Sagal, 68, was injured last year when she was hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com