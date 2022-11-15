ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Christina Applegate gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Married with Children and Dead to Me actress Christina Applegate was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPKMq_0jBMhXs900
Christina Applegate was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Katey Sagal, David Faustino and Linda Cardellini were there to cheer on their friend who recently announced she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," Applegate, who wore a black pants suit and no shoes, tearfully said in her acceptance speech.

"You are so much more than even you know," she told her 11-year-old Sadie . "You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I'm blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school... thank you for standing by me through all of this."

The Emmy winner also recognized her "gorgeous" fans.

"Every single one of you. I love you [all] so much," the Samantha Who? and Up All Night actress said.

Sagal, who played her mother on Married , also spoke at Monday's event.

"You're not alone," she said. "We're all here. We love you."

Applegate, 50, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2008.

She had surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2017 to prevent further bouts with cancer.

Sagal, 68, was injured last year when she was hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Christina Applegate rocks MS-themed manicure at Walk of Fame ceremony

Christina Applegate is saying “f–k you” to multiple sclerosis. The actress, 50, made her first public appearance since announcing in August that she was diagnosed with MS. Applegate stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Dead to Me” star rocked all black and brought along her walking stick — and accessorized with a manicure featuring a powerful message. Applegate showed off her reddish-black nail polish to the camera, revealing letters on each finger that spelled out “fu MS.” The Emmy winner worked with manicurist Vanessa Sanchez (aka @nailzbyvee) on the look, which incorporated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Christina Applegate Talks About Her First Signs Of MS

Christina Applegate is opening up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis and some of the first symptoms she had. The 50-year-old said that she noticed some changes a few years ago, but shrugged them off at the time. She revealed that she felt “unbalanced” while exercising, especially while playing tennis....
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
KANSAS STATE
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy