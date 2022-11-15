Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
wdhn.com
The coldest temps of the season will descend on the tri-states
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The coldest temps thus far of the season are expected to descend upon the tri-states region of northwest Florida, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. The faith-based Christian Mission Center in Enterprise is preparing for individuals and families without a warm place to stay. On Thursday...
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York
Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
wdhn.com
Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
wdhn.com
Alabama doctors promote ‘Flu Shot Friday’ on Nov. 18
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama is experiencing one of the nation’s worst flu outbreaks, so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, ‘Flu Shot Friday’ to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus. Flu shots are currently available at...
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
cltampa.com
A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz third round scoreboard: Thompson gets revenge, 1A-6A semifinals set
The third round of the Alabama high school football playoffs were happening Friday night which meant for the sixth straight season, most of the state's fans had their eyes on the Hoover Met. And for the fourth straight year, it was the Thompson Warriors making a statement. Less than a...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
wdhn.com
As flu cases rise, ADPH urges vaccination before Thanksgiving
ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is urging folks who still haven’t updated their flu and COVID-19 booster shots to roll up their sleeves and get protected. Health officials in Alabama are worried about a possible surge in flu-like illnesses after the Thanksgiving holiday...
wdhn.com
Alabama’s infant mortality rate rose 8.6% from 2020 to 2021, higher than US rate
(WHNT) — Alabama’s infant mortality rate rose 8.6% from 2020 to 2021 — a harrowing number that equates to more than 400 children dying before turning one year old. Infant mortality is defined as the death of an infant before their first birthday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Florida Man Strikes Gold On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off
A Florida man has one million reasons to smile after striking gold on a $30 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery Announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
Comments / 0