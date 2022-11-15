ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AL.com

Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight

The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

The coldest temps of the season will descend on the tri-states

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The coldest temps thus far of the season are expected to descend upon the tri-states region of northwest Florida, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. The faith-based Christian Mission Center in Enterprise is preparing for individuals and families without a warm place to stay. On Thursday...
ENTERPRISE, AL
cnycentral.com

Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York

Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
SYRACUSE, NY
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdhn.com

Alabama doctors promote ‘Flu Shot Friday’ on Nov. 18

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama is experiencing one of the nation’s worst flu outbreaks, so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, ‘Flu Shot Friday’ to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus. Flu shots are currently available at...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cltampa.com

A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

As flu cases rise, ADPH urges vaccination before Thanksgiving

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is urging folks who still haven’t updated their flu and COVID-19 booster shots to roll up their sleeves and get protected. Health officials in Alabama are worried about a possible surge in flu-like illnesses after the Thanksgiving holiday...
ALABAMA STATE

