Mars Area Fall Craft Show on Sat
A group at Mars Area High School is getting ready to welcome residents to a popular annual event this weekend. The school’s AFS/MISA group (American Field Service/Mars International Student Association) will host the 39th annual Mars Area Fall Craft Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High School and Middle School.
Christmas In Chicora Begins
The holidays are coming a bit early in Chicora. The borough is celebrating the holidays starting today and tomorrow with a Christmas in Chicora. Organizers say there will be over 15 venues featuring crafts and direct sale vendors. There will also be business giveaways and lunch specials at various restaurants.
K-9 Program To Receive Large Donation
Butler City Police are receiving help from a local fund to help continue their K-9 officer program. During Thursday’s meeting of Butler City Council, Leanne Heaton announced a donation of $30,000 from the Glenn R Logan and Rhea Jean McCandless Logan Family Trust which generously supports many local organizations to meet the needs to local residents.
Penn Street Bridge Reopens
A stretch of Penn Street in the City of Butler has been reopened. Thursday night Butler City Council noted that the Penn Street Bridge was finally finished earlier this week. The road had been closed since February as part of the Sullivan Run project. A series of delays were caused by several water events through the summer.
Butler Health System Moves Closer to Anticipated Merger
Butler Health System has taken the next step forward in a merger with another regional healthcare system based out of Westmoreland County. Friday morning, officials announced that a legally binding definitive agreement has been entered into with Excela Health to combine the two entities into a new health system. This follows the announcement of a letter of intent in June and a period of due diligence.
City Treasurer Position Open
Butler City residents who want to take on the role as the city’s next treasurer can now send their letters of interest. Butler City Council says applicants must be at least 21 years of age, reside within city limits for at least one year, and be an accountant. The position’s term will expire at the end of 2023.
Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off
The bells will be ringing outside of local businesses as an annual tradition begins again. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign officially kicks off Saturday. It serves as the main fundraiser for the local Salvation Army. Major Darlene Means said, “Though it helps us at Christmastime to provide gift and food for families and for senior citizens, it also helps us throughout the year provide utility assistance, rental assistance, to help stock items for our food pantry that we don’t get from the Pittsburgh Food Bank.”
Road Closure-Penn Twp.
A portion of Meridian Road in Penn Township will be closing for the foreseeable future. PennDOT officials say the stretch of Meridian Road in between Smith Road and the railroad tracks in Renfrew has continued to deteriorate since a landslide happened earlier this summer. That current portion of the road...
High School Football Playoff Scores, 11/18
Grove City high school beat Slippery Rock high school in the District 10 Class 3A championship Friday night, 42-23. Belle Vernon high school routed Freeport high school in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals, 42-0. Upper St. Clair will face Pine Richland at noon Saturday for the WPIAL Class 5A Championship...
Friday Morning Crash Leads To Multiple Injuries
Multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Friday morning in southern Butler County. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. for a six vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 8 South and Route 228 West. At...
High School Football Playoffs tonight/PIAA championships Saturday
–Slippery Rock and Grove City meet for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm. –Freeport will face Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals tonight. Kick-off is 7pm at Gateway high school. State High School Championships:. –The Seneca Valley...
Police Charge East Butler Man Following Incidents
An East Butler man is facing multiple charges following a couple of incidents last week. According to State Police, the first incident occurred Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Grant Avenue. 37-year-old Brandon Geist allegedly “did burnouts” with a motorcycle in the parking lot and sprayed a...
College Football Saturday – SRU begins NCAA playoffs on 97.7fm
The Slippery Rock University football team will be one of 28 teams in the nation to open the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday when they visit Assumption in Massachusetts. Hear the game on The Rock Station 97.7fm beginning with the Coach Shawn Lutz Show at 11:30am. Kick-off is noon. Pitt...
