RED BANK: SPARED HOUSE TO GET SPRUCE-UP
The new owners of 26 Wallace Street plan to refurbish it as a single-family home. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Philip Cardelfe at the HPC meeting Wednesday, above, and the front porch as seen in February. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) He also intends...
RED BANK: MEN’S CLOTHING, EATERIES IN CHURN
Evan Piscitelli is now owner of two downtown shops: a jeweler and a men’s shop. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) We’ve also got updates on four restaurants – three opening, and one closed. A Mexican restaurant called El Gavilan plans to open at 51...
RED BANK: MAN FACES ‘UPSKIRTING’ CHARGES
A Red Bank man has been charged with “upskirting” at least two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket last month, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, right, of Waverly Place, is accused of following female shoppers around the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue and “using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the MCPO said in a press release.
RED BANK REGIONAL TEACHER ARRESTED
An English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School has been arrested and criminally charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a former student, starting when she was enrolled at the school, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Michael F. Canning, 41, of Long Branch is...
RED BANK: BROAD STREET ‘VAULT’ SOLD
After a long-overdue sprucing-up and revival as office space, a prominent building in downtown Red Bank changed hands late last month,. redbankgreen has learned. Though designed for the First National Bank, the building was occupied by Red Bank Trust Company, which absorbed First National in May 1914, just as construction was completed. (Article from Red Bank Register archive via Red Bank Public Library.)
RED BANK: ARREST MADE IN BURGLARY SPREE
Onajii Campbell, 32 years old, faces multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools, police Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday. Campbell is in custody and currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township, McConnell said. The arrest resulted from an investigation that began...
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for October, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: On 10/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Mechanic St., the owner reported items stolen from a vehicle. The reported stolen items were one pair of Fendi sunglasses valued at $500.00, one pair of Versace sunglasses valued at $400.00, US Currency in the amount of $100.00, and a NJ Driver’s License. Ptl. Frank Metta.
RED BANK: NEWCOMER TO LEAD MAJOR CHANGE
Mayor-elect Billy Portman, left, with Mayor Pasquale Menna at a campaign celebration at the Dublin House Pub Tuesday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s 114-year run under the “borough” form of government is now officially slated to end next summer. And the...
RED BANK: TREE PLANTING UNDERWAY
A fall planting of 75 young trees in Red Bank began with a gingko finding a home on Leonard Street Monday morning. With Lisa Simms watching, Shade Tree Committee members Boris Kofman and Remedios Quiroz install a slow-release watering bag around the tree’s base. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
SHREWSBURY: YMCA HOSTS ESSAY CONTEST
Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County. Red Bank Regional High School students and their peers across Monmouth County are invited to participate in YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King essay contest. Two essays will be selected as grand prize winners and the...
RED BANK: APARTMENTS WIN BOARD OK
The vacant onetime home of Big Man’s West and the office building at left would be razed to make way for the development, shown in the illustration below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Rendering by SOME Architects. Click to enlarge.) Developer Michael Salerno told redbankgreen he’s planning to call...
RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?
Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
RED BANK: STATION RAZED FOR APARTMENTS
A onetime gas station-turned-gym in downtown Red Bank was razed Tuesday. The property as it appeared in May, 2021, above, and a depiction of the proposed building from the same viewpoint, below. (Photos by Allan Bass and John T. Ward; rendering by S.O.M.E. Architects. Click to enlarge.) The plan calls...
RED BANK: HISTORIC REFERENDUM ON BALLOT
Red Bank would still be known as the “Borough of Red Bank,” even if the form of government is changed by referendum, Charter Study commissioners say. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. While Red Bank’s 114-year run under a “borough” form of...
RED BANK: SALERNO PLAN TO GET VOTE?
After three years of revisions and hearings, Michael Salerno’s proposal for 46 apartments in downtown Red Bank appears set for a vote by zoning board Thursday night. The plan calls for a four-story building encompassing the sites of an existing office building at 121 Monmouth Street, as well as the former Big Man’s West, a concert venue owned by late saxophonist Clarence Clemons, both of which would be demolished.
RED BANK: CATALYTIC CONVERTERS STOLEN
Catalytic converters, which contain precious metals that reduce harmful exhaust emissions, McConnell told redbankgreen. Both vehicles were Honda Accords, one made in 2005 and the other in 2006, that were parked on Riverside Avenue, he said. Because of the metals inside, catalytic converters for Hondas can fetch prices of $200...
RED BANK: VOTERS FAVOR DEMS… AND CHANGE
Democrats Angela Mirandi and John Jackson at Jackson’s home Tuesday night. (Photo from John Jackson. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank voters appeared to have stuck with Democrats in Tuesday’s election – while also clamoring for both a new form of governance and a wider field of future candidates.
RED BANK: GOP ATTACKS AT RACE’S END
The council candidates, clockwise from top center, are Mark Taylor, John Jackson, Jonathan Maciel Penney and Angela Mirandi. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Republicans went on the offensive in the closing days of the race for two seats on the Red Bank council, to be decided in Tuesday’s election.
RED BANK: VNA PLANS HEALTH CENTER MOVE
What’s Going On Here at the space formerly occupied by the Lambs & Wolves hair salon on Bridge Avenue in Red Bank?. The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to relocate its Red Bank Primary Care Center, now at 188 East Bergen Place, to the building at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, opposite the train station.
RED BANK: ROADWORK TO CLOSE PINCKNEY
Pinckney Road from Broad Street to Branch Avenue in Red Bank is to be closed to through-traffic for repaving this week – weather permitting. But it’s not clear what the weather will permit. According to announcements by Red Bank and Little Silver police, the Monmouth County Highway Department...
