Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Bybit publishes reserve wallet addresses
Bybit’s largest asset wallet holdings total $1.9 billion, according to details from blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Bybit has become the latest crypto exchange to publish information about its assets reserves, as calls for more transparency in the industry increase following FTX’s collapse. On 16 November, Bybit announced it...
What do we know so far about collapse of crypto exchange FTX?
How did Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX fail and what does the firm’s fate tell us about cryptocurrencies?
coinjournal.net
Is Solana facing a catastrophic breakout from an inside-bar pattern?
It’s an indecision moment as Solana trades at an oversold level of $13. The cryptocurrency has formed multiple pin bars at the level, indicating indecision in the market. A potential breakout to the downside could see SOL claim a single-digit price. CoinMarketCap data shows that SOL has lost more...
coinjournal.net
Prospects of a Global VPS: Cloudzy’s Ace in the Hole
With its new cryptocurrency payment options, Cloudzy could be on a path to becoming a globalised VPS service. Cloudzy, the New York-based tech company and one of the leading holdings in the VPS industry, announced today that their new cryptocurrency payments are a step towards the goal of making a globalised VPS service a reality.
coinjournal.net
Litecoin targets the $70 resistance level again after adding 7% to its value
Litecoin is outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies so far today and is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. The coin is currently the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. At press time, the price of Litecoin stands at $62.15.
coinjournal.net
Binance never viewed FTX as competition, says Changpeng Zhao
This article has been updated to include a comment from Currency.com. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has pointed out that his cryptocurrency exchange was never in competition with FTX. CZ, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance, fielded numerous questions regarding his company and FTX in a recent interview with CNBC.
coinjournal.net
Interest in cold storage wallets will increase, says Ledger’s CEO
Interest in cold storage wallets will increase following the crash of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange a few days ago. Pascal Gauthier, CEO of cold wallet maker Ledger, told CoinDesk TV in a recent interview that he believes interest in cold storage wallets will increase. When asked about the collapse of...
coinjournal.net
Are your funds safe? Crypto lending platforms continue to fall
Genesis Capital have become the latest firm to get caught up in the crypto crash, suspending withdrawals yesterday. Gemini soon followed, suspending withdrawals on their Earn product. These are all yield -earning services, however – very different from FTX. FTX’s biggest transgression was masquerading as an exchange while acting...
coinjournal.net
Exclusive: Nexo’s Taskova on wallet launch: “clients can choose level of centralisation and decentralisation they wish”
It’s been a chaotic week in the cryptocurrency space, with yet another centralised firm – this time FTX – going under. Against this backdrop, the all-important issue of custody of assets has been thrown into the limelight. I wrote a piece yesterday analysing how funds were flowing out of exchanges off the back of this, as investors have been spooked and run for the exits.
coinjournal.net
FTX’s bankruptcy filings show ‘complete failure of corporate controls’
Bankruptcy filings have called out Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and the entire FTX team for a complete failure of corporate controls. The latest bankruptcy filings have blasted SBF and his executives for completely failing to have a handle on their corporate affairs. FTX’s bankruptcy lawyers claim that SBF is actively trying...
coinjournal.net
Is Polkadot a good buy in November?
The Polkadot (DOT/USD) ecosystem is growing, and you could be wondering whether it is time to buy the token. In our previous CoinJournal report, we highlighted how Polkadot is growing in importance in allowing blockchain connections. With that in mind, the Polkadot token is worth exploring if you seek a cryptocurrency likely to return big. But is it at the moment?
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: The FTX saga continues to unfold
Companies affected by FTX’s recent collapse are starting to come out, with bankruptcy filing currently underway. FTX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, a move that saw one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, crumble. Several companies have come out over the past few days to reveal the losses incurred from FTX’s collapse.
coinjournal.net
Will APTOS hit the $5 resistance level soon after its 8% rally today?
APT is up by more than 7% today and could rally toward the $5 resistance level in the near term. APT, the native coin of the Aptos blockchain, is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. The rally comes despite the broader crypto market underperforming once again.
coinjournal.net
Polkadot Price: DOT/USD on edge amid contagion risks
Polkadot price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days as the crypto sell-off gains steam. DOT/USD was trading at $5.631, which was slightly below this week’s high of $6. This price is also about 25% below the highest point this month. Polkadot ecosystem challenges.
coinjournal.net
Genesis’ $2.8B crypto lending unit halts withdrawals
The crypto lending arm of Genesis Global Trading, which prices itself as the premier institutional digital asset financial services firm, has temporarily suspended the redemption and issuance of new loans. Genesis announced the developments through a tweet saying:. “We recognize how challenging this past week has been due to the...
coinjournal.net
Ripple’s XRP rallies 10% after another win. Is the token now bullish?
Ripple token (XRP) continues to send clear signals. It is ready for takeoff once it is confirmed that XRP is not a security, as alleged by the US SEC. On Tuesday, the token surged by 10%, becoming the top gainer among its peers. The gains come after positive cryptocurrency news.
coinjournal.net
Is Cardano a good investment?
Cardano price has not been left behind in the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. ADA plunged to a low of $0.32, which was much lower than the all-time high of over $3. With a market cap of $11 billion, it means that its valuation has plunged by almost $80 billion in the past few months. So, is ADA a good investment or is it a value trap?
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin prediction as the token continues to stall. Is a lower price possible?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) may have settled above $15,000, but the pressure is mounting. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $16,623, losing 1.32% on the day. BTC is also largely consolidating rather than making a directional move. A technical outlook shows a potential decline to the next low. Bitcoin’s...
coinjournal.net
Uniswap is showing bullish signs, but how far can it go?
Uniswap (UNI/USD) trades with weekly gains of 8%. Only a handful of cryptocurrencies have posted gains in the past week. A drop below the key support of $5.6 after the FTX collapse was quickly followed by a sharp recovery. That helped bulls to recapture the key level, with UNI trading at $5.8 as of press time.
coinjournal.net
Mars Token price analysis: MRST could be the next big thing
The Mars Token price has been in a consolidation mode in the past few days as investors assess the future of the coin. MRST was trading at $0.0552, where it has been since Wednesday. This price is about 81% below the highest level this month. What is Mars Token?. The...
Comments / 0