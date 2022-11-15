Read full article on original website
Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
I-77 North reopens in Charlotte after deadly crash, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-77 northbound in Charlotte has reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to officials. The N.C. Department of Transportation said I-77 North closed between Exit 13-A on I-85 and Exit 16, which is Sunset Road, just before 3:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed...
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. CSPD briefing on deadly Club Q shooting. CSPD briefing on deadly Club...
I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT
Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m.
WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance
Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance. Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Winston-Salem plane crash update...
Rock Hill committee votes to move funds to complete road from I-77 to canceled Panthers facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — In a controversial vote on Friday, transportation leaders in Rock Hill earmarked more than $10 million in public funds to finish work on a road that would’ve connected Interstate 77 to the Carolina Panthers practice facility that ultimately never got done. One county official...
No serious injuries after school bus accident in Catawba County, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a school bus has been cited following an accident in Catawba County Thursday afternoon,according to school officials. Catawba County Schools said the accident happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127 around noon. According to initial reports, the driver of the bus attempted to turn left and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling south on Highway 127.
SouthPark Mall reopens after brief shutdown, no shots reported, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — SouthPark Mall has reopened after a brief shutdown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that an argument prompting security response occurred just before 2:15 p.m. While security was addressing the argument, false reports about shots being fired began to circulate,...
Well-known Victory Christian Center pastor dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor Robyn Gool, a prominent minister at Charlotte's Victory Christian Center, died Friday evening, the church announced via its Facebook page on Saturday. Gool founded Victory Christian Center in 1979. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time. The post included the...
Charlotte couple featured in painting after getting engaged at the Goodyear House
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Emma Kenney left work to meet Mike Hanson for dinner at the Goodyear House in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood in October, she had a feeling something was up. He told her what he'd be wearing, which was out of character for him. She figured a proposal might be coming.
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
Power restored for thousands after crash involving power pole in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Thousands were without power Thursday morning after a car crash involving power lines on Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Mallard Creek and Baucom Road. Just over 2,000 people were without power overnight. The road was shut down in both directions for over three hours.
Death of North Carolina woman vacationing in Mexico under investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prosecutors in Mexico said Thursday that they have begun an investigation after a North Carolina woman was seen beaten in a video at a resort city last month. The parents of Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, said their daughter was found dead in a hotel room...
Western North Carolina tree made U.S. Capitol's Christmas Tree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree for the U.S. Capitol building, and this year's tree came from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. This is the third time a tree from Pisgah National Forest will provide a Christmas Tree...
Local News Roundup: A local graduate among those killed at UVA, Tepper and Rock Hill come to an agreement, Juneteenth officially a holiday in Charlotte
The shooting at the University of Virginia hits the Charlotte area as one of the victims, Devin Chandler, was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius. Chandler was a member of the UVA football team, and his former high school team plans to wear decals on their helmets for the rest of the season.
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rock Hill (SC)
Just next to the Catawba River in South Carolina is the stunning and well-developed city of Rock Hill. It is the biggest city in York county and South Carolina’s fifth-largest city, having a population of over 74,000. Rock Hill has outstanding topographical characteristics and a long and exciting history....
Camp runs for 3 TDs, Charlotte takes down Louisiana Tech
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday. Camp's 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime. Camp's...
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
First case of bird flu confirmed in Union County chickens
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh (NCDA&CS), a chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
