York County, SC

WCNC

Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-77 North reopens in Charlotte after deadly crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-77 northbound in Charlotte has reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to officials. The N.C. Department of Transportation said I-77 North closed between Exit 13-A on I-85 and Exit 16, which is Sunset Road, just before 3:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. CSPD briefing on deadly Club Q shooting. CSPD briefing on deadly Club...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance

Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance. Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Winston-Salem plane crash update...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No serious injuries after school bus accident in Catawba County, officials say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a school bus has been cited following an accident in Catawba County Thursday afternoon,according to school officials. Catawba County Schools said the accident happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127 around noon. According to initial reports, the driver of the bus attempted to turn left and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling south on Highway 127.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Well-known Victory Christian Center pastor dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor Robyn Gool, a prominent minister at Charlotte's Victory Christian Center, died Friday evening, the church announced via its Facebook page on Saturday. Gool founded Victory Christian Center in 1979. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time. The post included the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rock Hill (SC)

Just next to the Catawba River in South Carolina is the stunning and well-developed city of Rock Hill. It is the biggest city in York county and South Carolina’s fifth-largest city, having a population of over 74,000. Rock Hill has outstanding topographical characteristics and a long and exciting history....
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Camp runs for 3 TDs, Charlotte takes down Louisiana Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday. Camp's 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime. Camp's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First case of bird flu confirmed in Union County chickens

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh (NCDA&CS), a chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
