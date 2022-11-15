ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Guns for Groceries event held in Fall River, New Bedford

Police in Fall River and New Bedford held a Guns for Groceries event Saturday in an effort to get guns off the street. “The goal is public safety,” said Matt Roy, assistant vice chancellor for career and civic engagement at UMass Dartmouth and a leader for Guns for Groceries.
FALL RIVER, MA
Attleboro High School unveils new mascot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro High School unveiled their new mascot on Thursday: the Attleboro Blue Bombardier. The mascot is an eagle dressed as an aviator in nod to the town's long tradition of military service. The Bombardiers pay homage to the more than 3,000 Attleboro residents who served in World War II.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Elorza signs reparations budget to close wealth and equity gap in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza signed a $10 million reparations budget into law Friday following recommendations from the city's reparation commission. The $10 million is meant to help close the city's racial wealth and equity gap. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Elorza...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island opens own store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island is now a business owner. Saturday was a big day for Aminullah Faqiry as he held the grand opening for his business, Afghan Super Store. The store is at 105 Elmwood Avenue in Providence. The Afghan refugee...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Smithfield, Central Falls battle for Division 4 title

The Division 4 high school football championship saw Smithfield face Central Falls. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Moses Brown keeps perfect 11-0 season in D3 Super Bowl win. It was a hard-fought game, tied at 6 going into the fourth quarter until Bradyn Shadoian got loose to give the Sentinels the lead with 4:28 to play.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Providence middle school locked down over BB gun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A spokesman for Providence Public Schools said DelSesto Middle School was put in lockdown Friday because a BB gun was found on campus. He said the following message was sent to the school community:. "DelSesto families, the school is currently in lockdown as a precaution...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season

(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
NEWPORT, RI
Work continues on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend

(WJAR) — Work will continue on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The bridge slide is scheduled to begin Friday night, Nov. 18, and roads will reopen by 6:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The road closures will include the...
CRANSTON, RI
Central Falls football team playing for more than state title

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — In Jeffery Lapierre’s final game coaching football at Central Falls, his team will play for a state title. “Going out with these seniors, it’s going to be special,” said Lapierre. Coming off a winless season, making it to the Division IV...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Trinity Rep to hold sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Rep will offer the first sensory-friendly in-person performance of “A Christmas Carol” in three years at noon on Saturday. "This is the sensory-friendly plus, which means it's also family friendly, so we actually have modified it and we haven't been able to do that since the 2019 Christmas Carol one," said Jordan Butterfield, the director of education and access at Trinity Rep.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NAACP President Jim Vincent loses online reelection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence branch of the NAACP has elected a new president, according to preliminary results online. Longtime president Jim Vincent said it’s the first time the civil rights organization used an email ballot system. "I am very disappointed,” Vincent told NBC 10 News. “I...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FALL RIVER, MA

