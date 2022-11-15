PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Rep will offer the first sensory-friendly in-person performance of “A Christmas Carol” in three years at noon on Saturday. "This is the sensory-friendly plus, which means it's also family friendly, so we actually have modified it and we haven't been able to do that since the 2019 Christmas Carol one," said Jordan Butterfield, the director of education and access at Trinity Rep.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO