FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Guns for Groceries event held in Fall River, New Bedford
Police in Fall River and New Bedford held a Guns for Groceries event Saturday in an effort to get guns off the street. “The goal is public safety,” said Matt Roy, assistant vice chancellor for career and civic engagement at UMass Dartmouth and a leader for Guns for Groceries.
Attleboro High School unveils new mascot
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro High School unveiled their new mascot on Thursday: the Attleboro Blue Bombardier. The mascot is an eagle dressed as an aviator in nod to the town's long tradition of military service. The Bombardiers pay homage to the more than 3,000 Attleboro residents who served in World War II.
Elorza signs reparations budget to close wealth and equity gap in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza signed a $10 million reparations budget into law Friday following recommendations from the city's reparation commission. The $10 million is meant to help close the city's racial wealth and equity gap. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Elorza...
Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island opens own store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island is now a business owner. Saturday was a big day for Aminullah Faqiry as he held the grand opening for his business, Afghan Super Store. The store is at 105 Elmwood Avenue in Providence. The Afghan refugee...
RIPTA hopes to feed the less fortunate with its annual 'Stuff A Bus' donation drive
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has found the one instance most Rhode Islanders wouldn’t mind a stuffed bus. On Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, RIPTA will invite Rhode Islanders to fill it with nonperishable food to help the less fortunate. The bus will...
Providence organization looks for help with Thanksgiving meal donations
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Camp Street Community ministries is looking for a little help to bring Thanksgiving fixings to the tables of those in need. They are looking for a few different items for the upcoming holiday. "There's only corn and corn, and that's it - you notice there's...
Smithfield, Central Falls battle for Division 4 title
The Division 4 high school football championship saw Smithfield face Central Falls. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Moses Brown keeps perfect 11-0 season in D3 Super Bowl win. It was a hard-fought game, tied at 6 going into the fourth quarter until Bradyn Shadoian got loose to give the Sentinels the lead with 4:28 to play.
Not every illness or injury needs a visit to the emergency room, Rhode Island doctors say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island state health and hospital leaders continue to sound the alarm with what they're calling a "quad demic" -- four health issues at the same time, overwhelming the system right now: RSV, that respiratory virus affecting mostly children, the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19, behavioral health, and the regular flu.
Providence middle school locked down over BB gun
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A spokesman for Providence Public Schools said DelSesto Middle School was put in lockdown Friday because a BB gun was found on campus. He said the following message was sent to the school community:. "DelSesto families, the school is currently in lockdown as a precaution...
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
Kevin K. Coleman Elementary School closed on Friday due to sewer pipe backup
(WJAR) — Kevin K. Coleman Elementary School in Woonsocket will be closed on Friday as school officials deal with a pipe issue. The school is dealing with a sewer pipe backup, according to a closing notice. It is unclear if the students will be on distance learning.
Work continues on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend
(WJAR) — Work will continue on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The bridge slide is scheduled to begin Friday night, Nov. 18, and roads will reopen by 6:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The road closures will include the...
Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards honors Massachusetts firefighters
(WJAR) — We all know that it's pretty dangerous being a firefighter, but it's not until you hear each individual story of courage and heroism that you get the full picture. The 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards was held in Worcester on Friday to honor their stories.
Central Falls football team playing for more than state title
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — In Jeffery Lapierre’s final game coaching football at Central Falls, his team will play for a state title. “Going out with these seniors, it’s going to be special,” said Lapierre. Coming off a winless season, making it to the Division IV...
Trinity Rep to hold sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Rep will offer the first sensory-friendly in-person performance of “A Christmas Carol” in three years at noon on Saturday. "This is the sensory-friendly plus, which means it's also family friendly, so we actually have modified it and we haven't been able to do that since the 2019 Christmas Carol one," said Jordan Butterfield, the director of education and access at Trinity Rep.
Family says relative hasn't been seen since he was dropped off at park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence family is pleading with the community to help them find their father and husband. The Providence man, Phillip Manning, is well known on Federal Hill. He was last seen Sunday morning. His son, Rhett Manning, said they are hoping their dad is found...
NAACP President Jim Vincent loses online reelection
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence branch of the NAACP has elected a new president, according to preliminary results online. Longtime president Jim Vincent said it’s the first time the civil rights organization used an email ballot system. "I am very disappointed,” Vincent told NBC 10 News. “I...
Turn in a gun, get a gift card
Community groups and police in Fall River and New Bedford will host "guns for groceries" events on Saturday. Residents can stop by the Blessed Trinity Church on Plymouth Avenue in Fall River or Pilgrim United Church of Christ on Purchase Street in New Bedford between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
