Litecoin is outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies so far today and is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. The coin is currently the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. At press time, the price of Litecoin stands at $62.15.

2 DAYS AGO