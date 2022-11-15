It happens every year! Black Friday starts early in Valparaiso Indiana. It is a shopping frenzy, with women running back and forth to their cars filling them up with many Christmas presents. Holidaze Sell-A-Bration Art & Craft Show will have over 200 vendors in the expo and adjoining building. Food will be available and Admission for the public is only $5.00 for adults and $2 for seniors/Veterans; children are free !! Crafters from many states will be on hand selling beautiful items for your home, and nice gifts for your family and friends.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO