Read full article on original website
Related
ktoe.com
Safe driving tips as MN wraps up Winter Hazard Awareness Week
Minnesotans have certainly had some practice over the last week or so, and now a quick refresher from the State Patrol on driving safety, as Minnesota wraps up Winter Hazard Awareness Week. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says always buckle up, maintain adequate distance from other vehicles, avoid distractions and stay alert — but just as important:
ktoe.com
Free entrance to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on Friday, Nov. 25
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas Friday, Nov. 25 — the day after Thanksgiving. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the vehicle permit requirement to enter state parks and recreation areas. The goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.
ktoe.com
Over 30-Million Raised For Nonprofits On Give To The Max Day
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesotans are showing generosity during a statewide fundraiser. Over 30-million dollars was raised for nonprofits and schools on yesterday’s Give to the Max Day. Minnesota’s 14th annual giving holiday fell short of last year’s record-breaking 34-million dollars, but far exceeded 2019 and 2020 totals. GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg says the give-a-thon is “one of the largest grassroots fundraising events of its kind.”
ktoe.com
Scott Jensen: MN Republicans Need To Shift Stance On Abortion
(St. Paul, MN) — Scott Jensen says Minnesota Republicans need to change their stance on abortion. The Former State Senator lost the governor’s race to Democrat Tim Walz in the last week’s midterm election. Jensen told Fox 9 that there’s no way Republicans can win if they’re adamant about completely banning abortions. He admitted that his shifting stance on the issue hurt his campaign. However, he also said people shouldn’t take his advice because he “got smoked by 190,000 votes.”
Comments / 0