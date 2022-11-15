Threatening messages to social media plague Metro Detroit schools

(WWJ) — Two Ferndale schools are expected to reopen Tuesday after a 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly posting threatening messages to social media — but other schools around Metro Detroit say they're also dealing with similar online threats.

WWJ's Mike Campbell reports Ferndale High School and Middle School will have increased police presence Tuesday as students return to class one day after school was forced to close over online threats.

Campbell said a 16-year-old student was arrested for allegedly posting a hit list of students to social media Sunday night and threatened to bring three loaded guns to school.

While nothing came of the threats, Campbell reports the female student now faces possible felony charges, including up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The incident with Ferndale Public Schools isn't the only threat that swirled around social media, as at least three schools in Detroit also reported concerning incidents.

Cornerstone's Lincoln-King High School off Grove Street reported online threats along with A.L. Holmes Academy of Blended Learning and Cass Tech, Campbell reported.

In Dearborn, a Salina Elementary School student was suspended on Monday for bringing a toy gun to school, officials said in a letter to parents.

While school administrators believe the student did not mean any harm, disciplinary action was followed through as toy guns are prohibited in school.

"Please use this event as an opportunity to talk with your children about what is appropriate and what is not appropriate to bring to school," officials said. "Our staff is always concerned for the safety and well-being of our students and we pride ourselves on creating a safe environment for your children when they are here at school."

The string of incidents continues a worrying trend of threats seen across Metro Detroit, with schools forced to close in South Lyon , Clinton Charter Township , Novi and Orion Township in recent weeks.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard spoke out on social media Monday with a warning aimed at students across the county.

As Oakland County remains “inundated” with threats against schools, Bouchard said every threat will be investigated and sent to the prosecutor’s office. Even if the student doesn’t intend to carry it out.

The increase in school threats comes as the one year anniversary of the deadly Oxford High School shootings, that killed four students and injured one teacher and six other students, draws near.

Officials for Oxford schools announced all schools in the district will close on Nov. 30, for what will be known as Wildcat Remembrance Day.

"Some may need to spend the day with family and friends from the moment they wake, some may want to take action and serve others and some may not have enough energy to get out of bed," Superintendent Dan Weaver said in a statement. "With all of this in mind, we will not be coming together for service projects organized by student leadership groups as we had once thought."

Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges in connection to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

He is awaiting a sentencing date in the Oakland County Jail.

School officials across the Metro Detroit area say students who see or hearing anything are encouraged to submit tips to a confidential line through the state’s Ok2Say app or website.