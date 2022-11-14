ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
The Guardian

Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028

The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC

Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms

The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit on Wednesday to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles'...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales fans' anger at Qatar alcohol ban

Wales fans have voiced anger and disappointment at the last-minute ban on alcohol in Qatar World Cup stadiums. Some are worried about how fans will react if the authorities make other late changes, and they fear it could even encourage pre-game binge drinking. Alcohol was to be served in venues...
SB Nation

Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan

Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
Complex

Kick Game Opens Massive New Store In Newcastle

Kick Game, the sneaker retailer part-owned by UK rap star Fredo, has just opened the doors to its new store in Newcastle, following a string of expansions in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool. Standing as the company’s largest store to date, the new location spans two floors and has...
BBC

New Chapter for BBC Scotland and the Scottish Library & Information Council

Marking Scottish Book Week (November 14-20), BBC Scotland is formally this week renewing its partnership with SLIC, which is the independent advisory body to the Scottish Government on library and information related matters. Alex Gaffney, BBC Scotland’s Commercial and Partnerships Manager, said: “The Scottish Library & Information Council has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy