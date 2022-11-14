Read full article on original website
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
Rugby-South Africa's Erasmus handed two-game match-day ban
Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been handed a two-game ban from all match-day activities by World Rugby after tweets he posted that were perceived to be critical of referees.
Manu Tuilagi: ‘You’ve got to have the mindset of imposing our game on them’
After a leading role in their last two victories over New Zealand the England centre Manu Tuilagi plots more chaos against the All Blacks
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit on Wednesday to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles'...
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans' anger at Qatar alcohol ban
Wales fans have voiced anger and disappointment at the last-minute ban on alcohol in Qatar World Cup stadiums. Some are worried about how fans will react if the authorities make other late changes, and they fear it could even encourage pre-game binge drinking. Alcohol was to be served in venues...
SB Nation
Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan
Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
Complex
Kick Game Opens Massive New Store In Newcastle
Kick Game, the sneaker retailer part-owned by UK rap star Fredo, has just opened the doors to its new store in Newcastle, following a string of expansions in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool. Standing as the company’s largest store to date, the new location spans two floors and has...
BBC
New Chapter for BBC Scotland and the Scottish Library & Information Council
Marking Scottish Book Week (November 14-20), BBC Scotland is formally this week renewing its partnership with SLIC, which is the independent advisory body to the Scottish Government on library and information related matters. Alex Gaffney, BBC Scotland’s Commercial and Partnerships Manager, said: “The Scottish Library & Information Council has been...
