ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus is impressed with rookie Jack Sanborn's instincts

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yB5Kj_0jBMe44I00

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

There wasn’t a lot to love about the Bears defense in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Lions. But the emergence of rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn was certainly a lone bright spot.

Sanborn made his second NFL start at middle linebacker since Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens. In Sunday’s loss, Sanborn showed good instincts on the field, leading the Bears with 12 tackles, including two for a loss, two sacks and two QB hits.

But it was evident to Matt Eberflus even back in preseason that the Bears had something special in Sanborn.

“If you go all the way back to preseason, we saw what kind of player he was,” Eberflus said after the loss. “He’s very instinctual, he makes a lot of plays on the ball, always reads his keys, he’s always on it in that way. So we’re pleased with where he’s going.”

One play that didn’t count was Sanborn’s keeping interception of Jared Goff, which was negated by a questionable hands to the face penalty of Jaylon Johnson.

“What a nice play by Sanborn there getting in the window,” Eberflus said. “I thought that was really a game changer for him and his growth.”

Sanborn credits the coaching he received during practice for the reason he came down with the ball.

“We communicated pretty well,” Sanborn said. “We thought the back was going to take more of an angle route, but he actually took it more vertical. Pre-snap we said that I was going to be there for him on that inside. Quarterback didn’t get enough air under it and I was fortunate to be there.”

With seven games left this season, Sanborn has more opportunities to prove that he deserves a chance to start heading into 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H941J_0jBMe44I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DH7d_0jBMe44I00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 50 NFL cornerbacks through 10 weeks in ANYA/CS metric

Adjust Net Yards per Attempt, or ANY/A, is an advanced metric formula that translates touchdowns and interceptions thrown into yardage equivalents and has a ridiculously good correlation to victory. What we did was translate the formula to coverage to better qualify how corners were playing on a per-coverage-snap basis. Just...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham expected to visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving

Macro and micro; always in a battle for most relevance. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are currently in a tight battle for the second-best record in the NFL’s best conference ever. The NFC East has been having a historically good season. With a combined 26 wins against just 11 losses, the division has the best combined record at this point and right on the heels of Week 11’s action will come the next head-to-head matchup.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top fantasy football picks for NFL Week 11

It’s getting down to crunch time in fantasy football land. These next couple weeks determine playoff and non-playoff rosters. There are a number of key teams on byes this week, which may require fantasy managers to look for a flex play this weekend. Those who have the fantasy studs on the Miami Dolphins, like myself, are looking for some help this week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy