Bears' run game made NFL history vs. Lions

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
No one has better at running the football than the Chicago Bears this season. The Bears are averaging 201.7 yards per game, and that’s with defenses well aware that Chicago intends to run the ball.

In Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, the Bears rushed for 258 yards, which included 147 yards by quarterback Justin Fields. They made NFL history in the process.

The Bears are the first team in NFL history to rush for 225-plus yards in five consecutive games, according to NFL Research.

During that span, Chicago has rushed for 237 yards (vs. Commanders), 243 yards (vs. Patriots), 240 yards (vs. Cowboys), 252 yards (vs. Dolphins) and 258 yards (vs. Lions).

The Bears run game has thrived with Fields and running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Fields leads the team in rushing with 749 yards. Herbert is second with 643 yards and Montgomery behind him with 434 yards.

