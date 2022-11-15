ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Warren Buffett's $5.9 Billion Secret Portfolio Just Made a Big-Time Buy

Though they doesn't gain as much notoriety as monthly inflation data releases, Form 13F filings by prominent financial institutions and wealthy individuals are, arguably, the most important data dump of the quarter. Financial institutions and individuals with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a...
msn.com

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
msn.com

Scaramucci says he did buy FTX token after getting investment from Sam Bankman-Fried

Anthony Scaramucci’s investment fund SkyBridge Capital bought $10 million worth of FTT tokens after receiving an investment from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three sources, that Bankman-Fried told Scaramucci to buy FTT tokens created by his now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and would subsequently take a stake in his investment firm SkyBridge Capital.
msn.com

‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. Here are 3 assets he likes instead

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. With the massive pullback in cryptocurrency prices and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the term “crypto winter” is now making headlines.
msn.com

‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Bank of England recently bought £19.3 billion of U.K. government bonds to prevent a collapse in the country’s pension industry.

