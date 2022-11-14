ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
SEATTLE, WA
Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Tyreek Hill's Pick For NFL's Best Wide Receiver Goes Viral

Tyreek Hill has named his pick for the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. His pick was quite surprising for many fans and analysts around the league. The now-Miami Dolphins wideout named his former Kansas City teammate Mecole Hardman. While Hardman doesn't even crack many people's top-10 list, there's...
FOX Sports

NFL WR rankings: Who's better, Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson?

It's hard not to look at the wide receivers in today's NFL without concluding we're truly spoiled. It could easily be argued the position has never been stronger at the very top; nor has it been deeper throughout the league. Cooper Kupp is coming off the receiving triple crown and an Offensive Player of the Year Award. Even before his ankle injury, it would have been difficult to argue he was the league's best receiver. Let that sink in.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Recent Trends That May Define Chiefs Vs Chargers SNF Tilt

For the final time in the 2022 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers. Obviously, this game holds plenty of weight in the AFC West division race. Kansas City holds a two-game lead over Los Angeles, as the Chiefs sit at 7-2 and the Chargers are 5-4. While this will not officially clinch the division, a Kansas City victory could all but determine Los Angeles’s chance for the West in the remainder of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Ryan Tannehill continues to do more with less

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill may not be the flashiest or most gifted quarterback in the NFL right now, but the 34-year old veteran certainly knows how to win. Since Tannehill took over as the Titans’ starting quarterback in Week 7 of 2019, only two NFL quarterbacks have led their teams to more wins, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.
NASHVILLE, TN

