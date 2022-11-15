Rescuers held their breath as they tried saving driver in sunken car, Florida cops say

A dramatic water rescue played out in a Florida pond when first responders held their breath and made repeated attempts to free a woman trapped in a submerged car, according to the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

It happened early Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the On Top Of The World Paradise community, officials said.

“The first arriving crew members spotted the vehicle more than 25 feet from shore with just the rear hatch window showing,” the department said in a news release.

“Personnel dashed into the water, dived down and immediately broke the rear window to try to get (the driver) out, but she was stuck inside, holding on to one crew member’s arm. Personnel were then able to break another window — the rear passenger door one — and an effort was begun to get her out via that.”

The car continued sinking as they worked until it was “submerged in 8 to 10 feet of water,” officials said.

“Crew members made multiple dives, holding their breath in an attempt to free her,” the department said. “She finally was freed from the car through the rear passenger window and was brought to shore in full cardiac arrest.”

The driver was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. She was listed in stable condition, officials said. Her identity was not released.

It took 12 minutes to free the woman from the car, officials said, and multiple rescuers were hurt in the process.

None of those injuries involved the alligators known to live in the pond.

“Five of our crew members were treated after the incident, including four who were cut by glass,” officials said.

The rescuers are being praised on social media for refusing to give up, despite being injured.

“This is an example of true heroism! Thank you all for going above and beyond the call of duty,” Debra Watkins Barnard wrote.

“The world needs more people like you,” Mitch Maynard posted.

Clearwater is just west of Tampa, on the state’s Gulf Coast.

Deputy and Amazon driver stop to check car in Florida canal and find 3 trapped inside

Cries for help in dark lead 3 teens to save boaters thrown into Florida river by crash

Agonizing rescue video shows woman’s foot stuck in electric massage chair in Florida