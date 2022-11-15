Read full article on original website
Related
cioreview.com
Opportunities of a Virtual Data Room
VDR provides features like automation, compliance, organization of documentation, and data storage to build trust for companies to conduct their businesses securely and efficiently. FREMONT, CA: Virtual Data Room (VDR), when used with a reliable data room software, speed up the process and makes transactions more convenient for all parties...
cioreview.com
Cologix Access Marketplace Expands to New Jersey and Silicon Valley Digital Edge Data Centers
(DENVER) – Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the launch of Cologix Access Marketplace in the company’s New Jersey and Silicon Valley data centers. This service is now available in the 11 markets where Cologix operates its 40+ digital edge and ScalelogixSM hyperscale edge data centers.
Comments / 0