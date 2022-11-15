Read full article on original website
cioreview.com
Opportunities of a Virtual Data Room
VDR provides features like automation, compliance, organization of documentation, and data storage to build trust for companies to conduct their businesses securely and efficiently. FREMONT, CA: Virtual Data Room (VDR), when used with a reliable data room software, speed up the process and makes transactions more convenient for all parties...
cioreview.com
Thinkon Ranked Number 440 Fastest-Growing Company in North America On the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Recognizing its exceptional revenue growth between 2018–2021, Deloitte named Think On, Inc. to its Technology Fast 500™ rankings list for the second year in a row. Toronto, Ontario, Canada — Think On, Inc. announced it ranked 440 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. ThinkOn grew 285% during this period.
cioreview.com
Cologix Access Marketplace Expands to New Jersey and Silicon Valley Digital Edge Data Centers
(DENVER) – Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the launch of Cologix Access Marketplace in the company’s New Jersey and Silicon Valley data centers. This service is now available in the 11 markets where Cologix operates its 40+ digital edge and ScalelogixSM hyperscale edge data centers.
