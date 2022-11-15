Recognizing its exceptional revenue growth between 2018–2021, Deloitte named Think On, Inc. to its Technology Fast 500™ rankings list for the second year in a row. Toronto, Ontario, Canada — Think On, Inc. announced it ranked 440 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. ThinkOn grew 285% during this period.

