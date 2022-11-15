Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Oil spill in Cayce disrupts I-77 north
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fuel spill on I-77 north has one lane of traffic shut down Thursday morning. The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s Hazmat 1 unit are at the scene near mile marker two. One lane of traffic is currently closed. Crews are urging caution for drivers...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Business Bestie Live! tour kicking off in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, Nov. 18, is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and to celebrate a faith-driven networking event that aims to help female entrepreneurs, the “Hello Business Bestie Live Tour” will be kicking off right here in Columbia. Business strategist and owner of Hey Smart Cookie will...
WIS-TV
Governor’s Carolighting set for Sunday, road closures announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting is set for Sunday, Nov. 20. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the north steps of the State House. The Columbia Police Department said starting at 4 p.m. the 1100 to 1200 blocks of Gervais St and the 1200 mid-block of Main St. will temporarily close.
WIS-TV
Premium Peanut breaks ground on multi-million Orangeburg County investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Premium Peanut broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million investment into Orangeburg County. The peanut shelling company said the expansion is $64.3 million and will create 130 new jobs. Premium Peanut was founded in 2014 and has grown to a capacity of around 300,000 tons, which they say amounts to about 10% of the entire U.S. peanut crop.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime. Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation...
WIS-TV
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local law firm and barbershop to give away 300 turkeys ahead of thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stanley Law Group in conjunction with Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, announces it will donate 300 frozen turkeys to families in Richland County, South Carolina in time for Thanksgiving. This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy shares signs of utility scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is sharing common red flags to watch out for during Utility Scam Awareness Day. The company is telling customers not to provide payment, or account information to suspicious callers. To further protect themselves, customers can fact check the caller by asking them to verify their account balance, information that scammers usually don’t have access to, says the company.
WLTX.com
New business, 133 jobs coming to old Walmart location near Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A computer company is moving into the old Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia, bringing with it a potential for over 100 new jobs. Executive Personal Computers announced Wednesday plans to move into a location at 1326 Bush River Road. The company says it's a $9.5 million investment and will create 133 jobs.
WIS-TV
Company buying former Walmart location on Bush River Rd announces multi-million investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday afternoon Executive Personal Computers said they’re bringing over 100 jobs to the area. The company is expanding its operations to Lexington County with a $9.5 million investment that’s estimated to bring 133 new jobs at the former Walmart located on Bush River Rd.
wach.com
Estimated $350,000 in damages in house fire in Richland County, 6 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Six people are displaced after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a massive 2-Alarm fire burned through the roof at a home in northeast Richland County. LOCAL FIRST | SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
WLTX.com
South Carolina lawmakers studying ways to lower electric prices for ratepayers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As electric costs skyrocket, state lawmakers are studying ways to drive rates down, by possibly changing the way South Carolina buys and generates electricity. Kierra Rembert who lives in Columbia said her power bills are higher than ever. "They're about $300 a month," she said. And...
Over 130 jobs coming to Lexington County, S.C.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Executive Personal Computers, Inc. (EPC, Inc.), a subsidiary of CSI Leasing, Inc., announced plans to expand with new operations in Lexington County. The company’s $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs. Founded in 2008, EPC, Inc. is one of the largest information technology asset disposition (ITAD) providers in the […]
WIS-TV
DART drivers continue protest ahead of contract negotiations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday marked the second day of call-outs for drivers of the Dial-A-Ride Transit (DART) service following 18 days of contract negotiations. DART is a paratransit service of The COMET offered for elderly or disabled people who cannot use a regular, fixed bus route. Users must qualify as disabled through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and schedule their trips in advance.
'Once in a lifetime': SC dance team joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
IRMO, S.C. — The Dance Department in Irmo will be strutting to the Big Apple next Thursday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lauren Metts owns the company and said, over the years, they've sent dancers about six times, but her experience with the parade goes back much further.
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling near popular Columbia mall
WIS-TV
Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.
