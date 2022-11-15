ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanracehorse.com

Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol

Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
visitindiana.com

Experience the Holiday in Hamilton County, Indiana

Experience the magic of the season this holiday season while making memories with friends and family with these special events. Plus, save with special offers from local shops, restaurants and hotels. Start planning your holiday experiences at VisitHamiltonCounty.com/holiday. Carmel Christkindlmarkt. After a year hiatus, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt returns. Do some...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center

The holiday season is going to be bolder and brighter at this year’s “Magic of Lights” experience. It’s celebrating its second year bringing this winter wonderland to Noblesville. WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome went to get a preview of what’s in store this time around. Some...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Thanksgiving week travel ramping up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Where You Can Eat in an Igloo in Indianapolis

I love sitting outdoors while enjoying a meal, but living in Indiana sometimes makes that very difficult. Several Indianapolis-area establishments have a perfect solution—Igloos!. What You Need to Know about Eating in an Igloos. Igloos are the perfect way to enjoy a clear winter night while eating some of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Christkindlmarkt opens for another year in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The annual Christkindlmarkt is now open in Carmel through Dec. 30th. Maria Murphy, the CEO of the German inspired Christmas festival, said this is the first year the celebration will be held past Christmas. This open-air holiday market was founded as a nonprofit organization in...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel City Center to host Small Business Saturday event next week

SHOP. DINE. ENJOY. LIVE! That’s the motto of the Carmel City Center and it will be even more special next weekend because you can support small businesses while doing all of that. Jimia Smith, VP and marketing director for Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, artistic director and senior...
CARMEL, IN
foodgressing.com

Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: Exploring the Creek, part 2

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles is going where few people have ever gone before – underneath the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!. This week on Behind the Bricks, the IMS president goes exploring in the creek that runs underneath the Racing Capital of the World to see what mysteries lie beneath the 113-year-old racetrack and to give race fans exclusive behind the scenes access they can never get in person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School. All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display...
FRANKLIN, IN
indyschild.com

Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials

Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Generic vs Store Brand

Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference. Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference.
