Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles is going where few people have ever gone before – underneath the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!. This week on Behind the Bricks, the IMS president goes exploring in the creek that runs underneath the Racing Capital of the World to see what mysteries lie beneath the 113-year-old racetrack and to give race fans exclusive behind the scenes access they can never get in person.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO