Indianapolis trio hosting 5th annual sneaker convention in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's biggest shoe conventions is back, but at a new location in Hamilton County. On Sunday, three young men from the west side of Indianapolis will be hosting their fifth sneaker convention, hoping to draw in hundreds of sneaker lovers from all over. Central...
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
americanracehorse.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
visitindiana.com
Experience the Holiday in Hamilton County, Indiana
Experience the magic of the season this holiday season while making memories with friends and family with these special events. Plus, save with special offers from local shops, restaurants and hotels. Start planning your holiday experiences at VisitHamiltonCounty.com/holiday. Carmel Christkindlmarkt. After a year hiatus, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt returns. Do some...
How to Watch No. 12 Indiana Basketball Against Miami of Ohio
Indiana basketball (3-0) versus Miami of Ohio (1-3) tips off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
WISH-TV
Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center
The holiday season is going to be bolder and brighter at this year’s “Magic of Lights” experience. It’s celebrating its second year bringing this winter wonderland to Noblesville. WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome went to get a preview of what’s in store this time around. Some...
Indianapolis Date Nights | 10 Ideas for December 2022
Indianapolis turns into a magical winter wonderland in December. There are events all across the city. Bundle up and hang on tight to your partner as you enjoy all of these amazing date nights in Indianapolis. Rent an Igloo at Daniel’s Vineyard. 9061 N 700 W, McCordsville. Daniel’s Vineyard...
If Christmas Exploded, It Would Look Like this Festive Pop-Up Experience in Indianapolis
The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you are looking for something unique and exciting to celebrate, then an adventure in Indianapolis to visit a festive, Christmas-themed pop-up event, might be right up your alley. Tinseltown: Where Every Day is Christmas. At Tinsletown, every day is Christmas - or...
Two brothers looking to revitalize Garfield Park neighborhood
Two brothers are hoping to revitalize a more than 100-year-old building in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
WISH-TV
Thanksgiving week travel ramping up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekend
A major discount retail chain is opening another store location in Indiana this weekend which will be perfect for those who are looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Read on to learn more.
Where You Can Eat in an Igloo in Indianapolis
I love sitting outdoors while enjoying a meal, but living in Indiana sometimes makes that very difficult. Several Indianapolis-area establishments have a perfect solution—Igloos!. What You Need to Know about Eating in an Igloos. Igloos are the perfect way to enjoy a clear winter night while eating some of...
WISH-TV
Christkindlmarkt opens for another year in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The annual Christkindlmarkt is now open in Carmel through Dec. 30th. Maria Murphy, the CEO of the German inspired Christmas festival, said this is the first year the celebration will be held past Christmas. This open-air holiday market was founded as a nonprofit organization in...
WISH-TV
Carmel City Center to host Small Business Saturday event next week
SHOP. DINE. ENJOY. LIVE! That’s the motto of the Carmel City Center and it will be even more special next weekend because you can support small businesses while doing all of that. Jimia Smith, VP and marketing director for Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, artistic director and senior...
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Exploring the Creek, part 2
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles is going where few people have ever gone before – underneath the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!. This week on Behind the Bricks, the IMS president goes exploring in the creek that runs underneath the Racing Capital of the World to see what mysteries lie beneath the 113-year-old racetrack and to give race fans exclusive behind the scenes access they can never get in person.
WISH-TV
Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School. All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display...
indyschild.com
Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials
Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
WANE-TV
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.
cbs4indy.com
Generic vs Store Brand
Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference. Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference.
