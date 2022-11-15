Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."

Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors have a tendency to find hidden gems and develop them into All-Star caliber players. They did so with the likes of Klay Thompson , Draymond Green , and Jordan Poole . But sometimes, even the Warriors can miscalculate the potential of a player.

It is being proved with how their second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft hasn't been able to live up to the hype so far. Yes, we are talking about none other than James Wiseman. After being injured for the entire last season, Wiseman was expected to take the leap this season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to do that so far this season.

Amidst a slow start to the season for the Warriors, the organization has decided to send James Wiseman to the G-League for an extended period of time. He is also believed to be the player who will most likely get traded from the team if the Warriors continue their struggle.

Jordan Poole's Encouraging Words For James Wiseman

Jordan Poole is the leader of the Warriors' second unit this season. And many are debating if the Warriors should simply start him over Klay . Poole proved his worth in the Warriors' recent victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

But before becoming a candidate to be a cornerstone player for the Warriors in the future, Poole spent some time in the G-League. Upon hearing that Wiseman is being sent to the G-League, the 23-year-old had some valuable advice for Wiseman.

"I told him it’s not a demotion. It’s not a punishment. He’s going to go down there and shoot as many shots as he wants, get as many touches as he wants, work on as many moves as he wants."

It feels like Poole's words made sense to Wiseman since the Warriors big man accepted the fact that being sent to the G-League is not a punishment for him by any means.

Via ESPN :

" I don't look at this as a demotion ," Wiseman told reporters Monday night. " I'm just ready to go out there and hoop ."

Considering Wiseman has played just 50 games in his first three years in the NBA, he certainly needs more game time to hone his skills. Hopefully, this trip to the G-League will help Wiseman in gaining more confidence in his skills, and when he eventually returns to the team, he can help the Dubs win games.

