ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis. According to a release from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau

Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Crews repaired a water...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.

Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Lego League Challenge...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Craft fairs this weekend in Cape Girardeau

Two new soccer fields are coming to the Jackson sports complex. Fields 12 and 13, both are Bermuda grass fields designed not to flood. The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to know your thoughts on adding a ramp to and from Missouri 74 west at Minnesota Avenue. 18 children adopted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

8th annual Stuff the Truck event planned in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois dealership is teaming up with American Medical Response to host the 8th annual Stuff the Truck event. According to a release from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, it will be Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off locations include:. Black Diamond...
CHRISTOPHER, IL
KFVS12

Ill. firearm deer season starts today

Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Health officials in Cape Girardeau are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight

Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

SEMO takes down Murray State, improves to 4-0 in conference play

Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Crews repaired a water...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah's downtown Christmas lighting ceremony Tuesday

The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's holiday lighting ceremony downtown on Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Holiday lighting ceremony Nov. 22 in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners will hold a Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from the city, the celebration includes carolers and refreshments. It will be start at 5 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Heartland Pets: Meet Fox & Buck

You can adopt Violin and Vidya from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Heartland Pets on 11/18: Puppy Palooza! Southeast Missouri Pets. Kelly McGowan from Southeast Missouri Pets introduces us to 5 young pups looking for a forever home. Heartland Pets feat. Kissa, Goose and Swan 11/11. Updated: Nov....
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Cleaning up the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

After record low Saturday, another frigid morning on tap for Sunday

The National Weather Service office in Paducah issued a hazardous weather outlook for late Saturday night and early Sunday for a repeat of unseasonably cold conditions. A record low temperature was set Saturday morning for Paducah at 15 degrees. That broke the old record for the date of 18 set in 1951. Cape Girardeau was even colder with its own record of 13 degrees.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy