Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Crews repaired a water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Nov. 19. Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau. Updated:...
KFVS12
River Valley Craft Club brings in roughly 200 vendors from craft fair in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are in Cape Girardeau this weekend, you might notice all of the traffic. It’s not just from holiday shopping, many people visited one of three craft fairs in town. One of those craft fairs is the 2022 Christmas Craft Expo at the...
KFVS12
Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis. According to a release from...
KFVS12
20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House scheduled for Dec. 2 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House will be Friday, December 2. According to a release from Old Town Cape, you can get in the holiday spirit and support local businesses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get your photo taken with Santa, check out...
KFVS12
Students participate in FIRST Lego Challenge event in Cape Girardeau
Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Crews repaired a water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Nov. 19. Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau
Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Crews repaired a water...
KFVS12
Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Lego League Challenge...
KFVS12
Craft fairs this weekend in Cape Girardeau
Two new soccer fields are coming to the Jackson sports complex. Fields 12 and 13, both are Bermuda grass fields designed not to flood. The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to know your thoughts on adding a ramp to and from Missouri 74 west at Minnesota Avenue. 18 children adopted...
KFVS12
8th annual Stuff the Truck event planned in southern Ill.
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois dealership is teaming up with American Medical Response to host the 8th annual Stuff the Truck event. According to a release from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, it will be Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off locations include:. Black Diamond...
KFVS12
Ill. firearm deer season starts today
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Health officials in Cape Girardeau are...
KFVS12
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
This Scenic Missouri Train Lets You Eat Unlimited Chocolate
Do you love trains? Do you also crave chocolate? You can combine both of those passions into one experience in Missouri. It's a scenic train that has a trip that allows you to eat all of the chocolate your heart desires. If you've never heard of the St. Louis Iron...
KFVS12
Public invited to open house on new Minnesota Ave./MO 74 intersection proposal in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is hosting a public open house on the proposed Minnesota Avenue/MO 74 Intersection Improvement Project. MO 74 is also known as Shawnee Parkway. The open house will be held at City Hall on Tuesday, November 22 from 4 p.m. to...
KFVS12
Christmas exhibits open at Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas season has arrived at the Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex in Uptown Jackson. Christmas exhibits are now on display and open to visitors. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursdays...
KFVS12
SEMO takes down Murray State, improves to 4-0 in conference play
Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Crews repaired a water...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's downtown Christmas lighting ceremony Tuesday
The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's holiday lighting ceremony downtown on Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
KFVS12
Holiday lighting ceremony Nov. 22 in Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners will hold a Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from the city, the celebration includes carolers and refreshments. It will be start at 5 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Fox & Buck
You can adopt Violin and Vidya from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Heartland Pets on 11/18: Puppy Palooza! Southeast Missouri Pets. Kelly McGowan from Southeast Missouri Pets introduces us to 5 young pups looking for a forever home. Heartland Pets feat. Kissa, Goose and Swan 11/11. Updated: Nov....
KFVS12
Cleaning up the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
westkentuckystar.com
After record low Saturday, another frigid morning on tap for Sunday
The National Weather Service office in Paducah issued a hazardous weather outlook for late Saturday night and early Sunday for a repeat of unseasonably cold conditions. A record low temperature was set Saturday morning for Paducah at 15 degrees. That broke the old record for the date of 18 set in 1951. Cape Girardeau was even colder with its own record of 13 degrees.
Comments / 0