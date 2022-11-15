Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mets' William Woods: Claimed by Mets
Woods was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday. After being designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday, Woods will now join the Mets organization as they begin filling their 40-man roster. Woods spent most of his time last season in Triple-A Gwinnett, putting up a 5.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 17.1 innings, although he did throw two scoreless frames in the majors at the start of the season.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets meet with Kodai Senga; Yankees make Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres available
Major League Baseball's offseason is here, and with it comes a delightful daily heaping of rumors, news, and notes. Below, you can find all of the most notable to surface on Friday. Mets meet with Senga. Kodai Senga, one of the most intriguing free-agent starters available this offseason, recently met...
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Agrees to avoid arbitration
Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Yastrzemski's performance has slipped over the past couple years since his breakout in 2019-20, though he was still right around league average by wRC+ last season. His struggles against lefties really dragged him down, so Yastrzemski may be shielded from southpaws a bit more in 2023. Regardless he should still be in the lineup more often than not.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Re-signs with Milwaukee
Houser (groin) avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Houser finished 2022 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 102.2 innings -- a major step down from his marks from the season before (3.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP). With the Brewers rotation already loaded with names like Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer, Houser will likely find himself in a battle with emerging southpaw Aaron Ashby for the Crew's fifth rotation spot.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Designated for assignment
Diaz (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old lefty was up and down with the Angels over the first few months of 2022. He pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings, though an 11:10 K:BB throws cold water on that number. Diaz will hit waivers, making way for Gio Urshela on the Angels' 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Javy Guerra: Dealt to Milwaukee
The Rays traded Guerra to the Brewers on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. While the Rays didn't see Guerra as worthy of a 40-man roster spot, the Brewers will welcome the 27-year-old righty (not to be confused with the 37-year-old, 11-year MLB veteran of the same name). Milwaukee will be hoping he can refine his command and control a bit.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler Matzek: Re-signs with Atlanta
Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday that includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Yankees have made offers to Aaron Judge
Fresh off an MVP campaign in which he made history by clubbing 62 home runs, Aaron Judge is a free agent. The Yankees haven't made it much of a secret -- not that they should -- that their top priority this offseason is to bring Judge back. They also haven't wasted any time in extending him multiple contract offers, according to general manager Brian Cashman.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Back with Dodgers
Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday. After being claimed off waivers by Boston in October, Reed was almost immediately dropped from the 40-man roster Tuesday and will now return for his third stint with the Dodgers. Reed bounced between the Dodgers, Orioles and Mets in 2022, recording a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Avoids arbitration
Kiner-Falefa signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Kiner-Falefa slashed .261/.314/.327 as the Yankees' primary shortstop in 2022. With the Yankees positioned to spend big in free agency this offseason, it's possible they search for another infielder that can provide more offensive production and move IKF to more of a bench role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Reds' Buck Farmer: Agrees to terms
Farmer signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Reds on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Farmer was a valuable reliever for the Reds in 2022, as he threw 47 innings while maintaining a 3.83 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He was briefly sent to the minors after struggling in the first half but managed a 2.83 ERA across 35 frames from July 9 to the close of the campaign. Farmer will likely remain locked into a key role in the Cincinnati bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer from Reds to help fill infield hole, per report
The Minnesota Twins on Friday added needed infield help as they acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes report. The trade is pending a review of medical records, and it's not yet certain what the Reds will receive in return. The likely departure of...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Not expected to start in 2023
Pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday that Crochet (elbow) isn't expected to serve as a starting pitcher in 2023, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Katz also said he hopes Crochet will be able to serve as a long reliever at some point in 2023, but the southpaw still needs additional time to recover after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. Crochet has been throwing from 120 feet recently, but it's not yet clear how much work he'll be able to take on once spring training begins. He shouldn't be expected to be available for Opening Day.
CBS Sports
MLB trades: Mariners send outfielder Kyle Lewis to Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners have agreed to trade outfielder Kyle Lewis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel, reports ESPN. It's a straight-up, one-for-one swap that many will refer to as a challenge trade. Lewis, 27, was the Mariners' first-round pick in 2016 (11th overall) and debuted in 2019 with...
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday
Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
CBS Sports
Man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball declines $3 million offer, will sell it at auction
Aaron Judge's record 62nd home run ball will be heading to the auction block later this month. Marc Schwartz of CBS News confirmed that 35-year old Cory Youmans, who was the man that caught the ball on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, has already turned down a $3 million offer for the ball.
