WilmingtonBiz
Floating Museum Draws Visitors To Downtown
An historic tall ship that doubles as a floating museum is docked along the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington this weekend. The 95-foot-long ship currently stationed at London Wharf is a replica of the Nao Trinidad, one of five ships that departed Spain in 1519 under the direction of famous explorer Ferdinand Magellan. At a time when some still thought the earth was flat, Magellan sought a westward route to the spice-rich islands located east of Europe in the South Pacific. Only one ship in Magellan’s fleet made it back to Spain three years later, and with its return, it became the first ship to sail around the world.
WilmingtonBiz
‘Bleisure’ Travel On The Rise
Visitors are once again flocking to the Wilmington area. Room occupancy taxes collected from stays at hotels and short-term rentals in the county totaled nearly $22.6 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a record-breaking sum. But one segment of travel remains down from the hit delivered by the pandemic: business travel.
WilmingtonBiz
Against The Odds, Print Company Expands
Serial entrepreneur Carlton Brown ran a print company out of his Carolina Beach condominium for years without knowing how to turn on a copy machine. “I know nothing about the print business,” he said. Brown started what is now Island Print & Promo as an online-only store in 2016...
WilmingtonBiz
Hospitality Firm Buys Iconic Surf City Campground For $21M
DC Lanier of Surf City loved camping, eventually using his entrepreneurial spirit to create a family endeavor around his favorite pastime. Camping “was definitely in his blood,” said Donna Lanier, one of four children of DC and Wilma Lanier. “We traveled everywhere with a tent. We had jaunts to Florida all the time and the mountains. And there were six of us in that tent.”
WilmingtonBiz
‘Like You’re Paying Big Money’: Free Dental Program For Older Adults Underway
Tears intermingled with smiles at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center during a Nov. 15 event to celebrate the county’s Older Adult Dental Program. For some patients of the free program, the ability to flash a smile in front of cameras isn’t something they take for granted after years of hiding their teeth.
WilmingtonBiz
Several Projects Seek Minor City Variances
Driving around town, residents may have noticed a tad more public hearing notification signs than usual. The city of Wilmington’s Board of Adjustment (BOA) is reviewing eight items of new business and six items of old business at its meeting Thursday afternoon. “It’s a pretty full agenda,” said city...
