Sikeston, MO

suntimesnews.com

Mississippi Riverfront cleanup effort set for Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for volunteers to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers are asked to please register online at. https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187442. “Our waterways are vital to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews repair water main break in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break on Perry Avenue has been repaired in Cape Girardeau. Nicolette Brennan, Public Information Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau, said that the water main break was called in over night. At 2:30 p.m., Brennan said the break had been repaired.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.
JACKSON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Dashing Through Downtown parade brings festive spirit to Sikeston

Since 2018, Historic Downtown Sikeston has played host to an annual parade and tree-lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season. The fifth rendition of the Dashing Through Downtown Parade of Lights will be Dec. 2 with food trucks, live Christmas music, in-store specials and more. Festivities will begin at...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area

Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Food insecurity in Mayfield

Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Kentuckians will be able to use marijuana to treat specific medical conditions under an executive order signed this afternoon by Governor Andy Beshear. Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter. Updated:...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
Atlas Obscura

Bollinger Mill and Buford Covered Bridge

Pre-dating the American Civil War, Bollinger Mill is one of the most stunning sights in Missouri. It was even on the Missouri Bicentennial stamp in 2021. It is one of the only mills to feature a covered bridge side by side. The Buford Covered bridge adjoining the mill is one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
missouriindependent.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
republicmonitor.com

PCHS to end home health program

Some home healthcare patients in Perry County will soon have to seek out new providers after a decision made by the Perry County Health System board of directors to stop offering home-based services. Perry County Health System CEO Chris Wibbenmeyer issued a statement Monday regarding the decision, citing the increasing...
KFVS12

Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. “Called 911 and...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Obion Central High School taking security to new heights

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – Across the nation, school security is a polarizing epidemic. In Obion County, Tenn., taking a proactive approach to school safety is vital. A handful of schools in the county are running a pilot program, “Life Check Systems,” a way to better monitor on-campus activity.
KFVS12

Search continues for missing Sikeston man

Heartland Heritage Highlights | Looking back at months of regional history. We're taking a look at all the places Heartland Heritage has gone in the last several months! Check it out. Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A missing Sikeston hunter was found...
SIKESTON, MO

