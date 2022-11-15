Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Mississippi Riverfront cleanup effort set for Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for volunteers to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers are asked to please register online at. https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187442. “Our waterways are vital to...
KFVS12
2nd food truck rally to be held during Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several food trucks are teaming up to satisfy the taste buds of hungry craft fair shoppers and more. A second Cape Food Truck Rally will be held at AC Brace Arena in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operators...
suntimesnews.com
Musical duo Carter and Connelley returns to MDC Cape Nature Center Dec. 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for an exciting evening of nature-themed melodies with special guests Carter and Connelley from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Musical duo Carter and Connelley (seen here) are a regional treasure,...
KFVS12
Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
KFVS12
Crews repair water main break in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break on Perry Avenue has been repaired in Cape Girardeau. Nicolette Brennan, Public Information Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau, said that the water main break was called in over night. At 2:30 p.m., Brennan said the break had been repaired.
KFVS12
New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.
Columbia Missourian
Dashing Through Downtown parade brings festive spirit to Sikeston
Since 2018, Historic Downtown Sikeston has played host to an annual parade and tree-lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season. The fifth rendition of the Dashing Through Downtown Parade of Lights will be Dec. 2 with food trucks, live Christmas music, in-store specials and more. Festivities will begin at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University giving away free tuition for 2023-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University will give away a year of free tuition to a randomly selected student. Southeast will waive the tuition for one student who will be randomly selected from all students who apply by the Dec. 1 scholarship deadline. “We have offered...
KFVS12
Food insecurity in Mayfield
Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Kentuckians will be able to use marijuana to treat specific medical conditions under an executive order signed this afternoon by Governor Andy Beshear. Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter. Updated:...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
Atlas Obscura
Bollinger Mill and Buford Covered Bridge
Pre-dating the American Civil War, Bollinger Mill is one of the most stunning sights in Missouri. It was even on the Missouri Bicentennial stamp in 2021. It is one of the only mills to feature a covered bridge side by side. The Buford Covered bridge adjoining the mill is one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri.
kbsi23.com
Cairo residents ask Jackson County Housing Authority for more time before move out of Smith building
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KBSI) – Residents of Cairo, Ill., joined together Wednesday at the Jackson County Housing Authority board meeting to request the board pause the voucher program given to them that ordered them to move from their homes last month. Men of Power-Women of Strength President Steven Tarver said...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
republicmonitor.com
PCHS to end home health program
Some home healthcare patients in Perry County will soon have to seek out new providers after a decision made by the Perry County Health System board of directors to stop offering home-based services. Perry County Health System CEO Chris Wibbenmeyer issued a statement Monday regarding the decision, citing the increasing...
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
KFVS12
Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. “Called 911 and...
kbsi23.com
Obion Central High School taking security to new heights
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – Across the nation, school security is a polarizing epidemic. In Obion County, Tenn., taking a proactive approach to school safety is vital. A handful of schools in the county are running a pilot program, “Life Check Systems,” a way to better monitor on-campus activity.
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston man
Heartland Heritage Highlights | Looking back at months of regional history. We're taking a look at all the places Heartland Heritage has gone in the last several months! Check it out. Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A missing Sikeston hunter was found...
Comments / 0